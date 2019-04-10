4-star WR has ‘great experience’ at Clemson

Four-star wide receiver Rico Powers Jr. of Savannah (Ga.) Benedictine Military made the trip to Clemson to attend the spring game last Saturday.

“I enjoyed it. It was very nice,” Powers said. “A great experience. Everything I thought it would be. It just made me fall more in love with it.”

It was the first visit to Clemson for Powers, who called it his “dream school.”

“I’ve always liked Clemson,” he said. “I know that’s Wide Receiver U. I know the offense well, and I like that orange and purple, man. That’s a mean combination.”

Added Powers of what stands out about Clemson: “Just their environment, really, the fans… I love where it’s at, the place, the culture, everything.”

Powers (6-2, 180) kept a close eye on Clemson’s receivers during the spring game and feels he “most definitely” would be a good fit for the Tigers’ offensive style.

“They’ve got some good receivers,” he said. “All of them are good and they use all of them, and they just have multiple weapons that they can use for the offense.”

Powers, who has over 15 offers, named a handful of schools recruiting him the hardest right now.

“South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss, UCF and Michigan State,” he listed.

Powers said he plans to visit either Tennessee or Florida this weekend. He currently has no timetable for his commitment.

“I don’t really know when I’m going to be making my decision,” he said. “I’m still waiting on last-minute offers, whoever I feel is the best possibility. What I’m looking for in a school is just great fan base, good environment, a place that I probably could see the field early, throws the ball a lot, and just is like a brotherhood.”

Powers tallied 17 rushing touchdowns, six touchdown receptions and over 1,700 all-purpose yards as a junior last season.