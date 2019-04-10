Clemson hosts Furman in Midweek Match-Up

No. 13 Clemson (24-8) welcomes Furman (11-20) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium tonight at 6:00PM for an in-state midweek contest.
The Series
|Meetings:
|214 (first met in 1896)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 153-57-4
|Record at Clemson:
|Clemson leads 62-28-2 (Clemson leads 33-5 at DKS)
|Last Meeting(s):
|Clemson won 3-1 at Fluor Field on March 5
Clemson won 12-4 at DKS and 10-5 at Fluor Field in 2018
|vs. Lee:
|Lee leads 20-6 (CU: 7-0; CofC: 13-6)
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 31-28 all-time on April 10 with a 19-11 mark at home.
|This is the sixth of seven games against SoCon opponents for the Tigers in 2019. Clemson swept a three-game home series over VMI before beating East Tennessee State at home and Furman at Fluor Field and will host The Citadel (5/8) later this year.
|The Tigers have faced eight of the nine programs in the currently in the SoCon (missing Samford). Clemson is 432-136-6 all-time against those schools, including a 256-51-1 mark at home.
|Coach Lee has faced all nine SoCon programs. Lee is 98-35 against the programs, including a 24-0 record at Clemson.
The Paladins
|Head Coach:
|Brett Harker (3rd season at Furman)
|2018 Recap:
|24-28 (9-12; 7th SoCon – N/A – NR
|Preseason:
|6th in Media Poll & 7th in Coaches Poll in SoCon (9 teams)
|Road Record:
|4-13 (10-12 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 1-2 @ UNC Greensboro (Sun, 4/7)
L, 9-11 (13) @ UNC Greensboro (Sat, 4/6)
W, 10-3 @ UNC Greensboro (Sat, 4/6)
L, 8-10 @ Georgia State (Wed, 4/3)
L, 6-8 vs. Winthrop (Tue, 4/2)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.1 RPG, .262 BA, 50 2B, 9 3B, 32 HR, 136 BB, 27 HBP, 282 K, 15-22 SB
|Pitching:
|5.90 ERA, .284 OBA (304 hits), 116 BB, 28 HBP, & 208 K in 271.1 IP
|Fielding:
|.964 (41 errors in 1154 chances)
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
|Home Record:
|15-6 (28-9 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 4-7 (11) vs. #10 Louisville (Sun, 4/7)
W, 6-3 vs. #10 Louisville (Sat, 4/6)
W, 5-1 vs. #10 Louisville (Fri, 4/5)
L, 3-5 vs. #4 Georgia (Tue, 4/2)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.9 RPG, .269 BA, 62 2B, 4 3B, 40 HR, 153 BB, 38 HBP, 282 K, 53-70 SB
|Pitching:
|3.33 ERA, .231 OBA (245 hits), 102 BB, 34 HBP, & 295 K in 289.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.968 (39 errors in 1215 chances)
Projected Staring Lineups
|Furman
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|9
|Dax Roper
|JR
|.280 BA, 6 2B, 6 HR, & 14 RBI in 29 games
|1B
|8
|John Michael Boswell
|SR
|.339 BA, 6 2B, 5 HR, & 28 RBI in 28 games
|2B
|1
|Banks Griffith
|FR
|.176 BA, 4 2B, 1 HR, & 13 RBI in 30 games
|SS
|3
|Bret Huebner
|SR
|.209 BA, 1 2B, 8 RBI, & 18 R in 31 games
|3B
|7
|Logan Taplett
|JR
|.229 BA, 6 2B, 4 HR, & 21 RBI in 30 games
|LF
|6
|Jabari Richards
|SR
|.413 BA, 4 2B, 5 HR, & 18 RBI in 19 games
|CF
|5
|David Webel
|*SO
|.272 BA, 5 2B, 1 3B, & 13 RBI in 30 games
|RF
|35
|Sterling Turmon
|*SO
|.321 BA, 5 2B, 7 HR, & 20 RBI in 26 games
|DH
|22
|Trent Alley
|JR
|.300 BA, 4 2B, 2 HR, & 13 RBI in 24 games
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.276 BA, 5 2B, 1 HR, & 15 RBI in 29 games
|1B
|44
|Bryar Hawkins
|FR
|.307 BA, 4 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 26 games
|2B
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.296 BA, 11 2B, 3 HR, & 20 RBI in 32 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.309 BA, 8 2B, 9 HR, & 32 RBI in 32 games
|3B
|15
|James Parker
|FR
|.296 BA, 2 2B, 1 HR, & 5 RBI in 16 games
|LF
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.301 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 28 RBI in 32 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.277 BA, 7 2B, 8 HR, & 27 RBI in 32 games
|RF
|16
|Bo Majkowski
|SO
|.290 BA, 5 2B, 1 3B, & 10 RBI in 27 games
|DH
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|.299 BA, 3 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 25 games
Probable Staring Pitchers
|Furman has not announced a starting pitcher.
|LHP
|32
|Jacob Hennessy
|JR
|2-0/6 app (0 GS)/6.17 ERA (11.2 IP)/.250 OBA (11 hits)/7 BB/10 K
Tiger Career Stats vs. Furman
|Player
|AVG
|G-S
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB-K
|Other
|J. Hawkins
|1.000
|1-0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0-0
|HR
|B. Hawkins
|.500
|1-1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2-1
|Davidson
|.316
|5-5
|19
|7
|6
|2
|4-4
|2B, HR, 2-2 SB
|Byrd
|.308
|4-4
|13
|3
|4
|2
|3-4
|HBP, 1-2 SB
|Greene
|.250
|7-6
|24
|6
|6
|3
|5-3
|2B, HR, 1-1 SB
|Wilkie
|.250
|5-3
|12
|2
|3
|1
|2-3
|SH
|Weatherly
|.250
|1-1
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1-0
|2B
|Hall
|.200
|2-1
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0-1
|2B
|Teodosio
|.111
|3-2
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0-5
|Green
|.000
|1-1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|Hackenberg
|.000
|1-1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0-3
|SF
|Majkowski
|N/A
|1-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|Pitcher
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB-K
|OBA
|Hennessy
|0.00
|1-0
|1-0
|2.1
|0
|0
|0
|1-2
|.000
|Marr
|0.00
|1-0
|1-0
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0-3
|.167
|Spiers
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
Save
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0-2
|.143
|Huggins
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|1-0
|.000
|Lindley
|1.93
|1-1
|0-0
|4.2
|5
|1
|1
|3-3
|.263
|Weatherly
|3.68
|2-2
|0-0
|7.1
|6
|3
|3
|6-9
|.231
|Crawford
|4.50
|2-0
|0-0
|4.0
|5
|3
|2
|1-1
|.357
|Griffith
|4.91
|2-0
|0-0
|3.2
|3
|2
|2
|2-0
|.273
|Jones
|16.20
|2-0
|0-0
|1.2
|5
|4
|3
|1-2
|.455