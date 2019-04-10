Clemson hosts Furman in Midweek Match-Up

Clemson hosts Furman in Midweek Match-Up

No. 13 Clemson (24-8) welcomes Furman (11-20) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium tonight at 6:00PM for an in-state midweek contest.

 

The Series

Meetings: 214 (first met in 1896)
Series Record: Clemson leads 153-57-4
Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 62-28-2 (Clemson leads 33-5 at DKS)
Last Meeting(s): Clemson won 3-1 at Fluor Field on March 5
Clemson won 12-4 at DKS and 10-5 at Fluor Field in 2018
vs. Lee: Lee leads 20-6 (CU: 7-0; CofC: 13-6)

Quick Hits

Clemson is 31-28 all-time on April 10 with a 19-11 mark at home.
This is the sixth of seven games against SoCon opponents for the Tigers in 2019. Clemson swept a three-game home series over VMI before beating East Tennessee State at home and Furman at Fluor Field and will host The Citadel (5/8) later this year.
The Tigers have faced eight of the nine programs in the currently in the SoCon (missing Samford). Clemson is 432-136-6 all-time against those schools, including a 256-51-1 mark at home.
Coach Lee has faced all nine SoCon programs. Lee is 98-35 against the programs, including a 24-0 record at Clemson.

The Paladins

Head Coach: Brett Harker (3rd season at Furman)
2018 Recap: 24-28 (9-12; 7th SoCon – N/A – NR
Preseason: 6th in Media Poll & 7th in Coaches Poll in SoCon (9 teams)
Road Record: 4-13 (10-12 in 2018)
Last Week: L, 1-2 @ UNC Greensboro (Sun, 4/7)
L, 9-11 (13) @ UNC Greensboro (Sat, 4/6)
W, 10-3 @ UNC Greensboro (Sat, 4/6)
L, 8-10 @ Georgia State (Wed, 4/3)
L, 6-8 vs. Winthrop (Tue, 4/2)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.1 RPG, .262 BA, 50 2B, 9 3B, 32 HR, 136 BB, 27 HBP, 282 K, 15-22 SB
Pitching: 5.90 ERA, .284 OBA (304 hits), 116 BB, 28 HBP, & 208 K in 271.1 IP
Fielding: .964 (41 errors in 1154 chances)

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic (7 teams)
Home Record: 15-6 (28-9 in 2018)
Last Week: L, 4-7 (11) vs. #10 Louisville (Sun, 4/7)
W, 6-3 vs. #10 Louisville (Sat, 4/6)
W, 5-1 vs. #10 Louisville (Fri, 4/5)
L, 3-5 vs. #4 Georgia (Tue, 4/2)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.9 RPG, .269 BA, 62 2B, 4 3B, 40 HR, 153 BB, 38 HBP, 282 K, 53-70 SB
Pitching: 3.33 ERA, .231 OBA (245 hits), 102 BB, 34 HBP, & 295 K in 289.0 IP
Fielding: .968 (39 errors in 1215 chances)

Projected Staring Lineups

Furman
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 9 Dax Roper JR .280 BA, 6 2B, 6 HR, & 14 RBI in 29 games
1B 8 John Michael Boswell SR .339 BA, 6 2B, 5 HR, & 28 RBI in 28 games
2B 1 Banks Griffith FR .176 BA, 4 2B, 1 HR, & 13 RBI in 30 games
SS 3 Bret Huebner SR .209 BA, 1 2B, 8 RBI, & 18 R in 31 games
3B 7 Logan Taplett JR .229 BA, 6 2B, 4 HR, & 21 RBI in 30 games
LF 6 Jabari Richards SR .413 BA, 4 2B, 5 HR, & 18 RBI in 19 games
CF 5 David Webel *SO .272 BA, 5 2B, 1 3B, & 13 RBI in 30 games
RF 35 Sterling Turmon *SO .321 BA, 5 2B, 7 HR, & 20 RBI in 26 games
DH 22 Trent Alley JR .300 BA, 4 2B, 2 HR, & 13 RBI in 24 games
Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .276 BA, 5 2B, 1 HR, & 15 RBI in 29 games
1B 44 Bryar Hawkins FR .307 BA, 4 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 26 games
2B 5 Sam Hall SO .296 BA, 11 2B, 3 HR, & 20 RBI in 32 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .309 BA, 8 2B, 9 HR, & 32 RBI in 32 games
3B 15 James Parker FR .296 BA, 2 2B, 1 HR, & 5 RBI in 16 games
LF 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .301 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 28 RBI in 32 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .277 BA, 7 2B, 8 HR, & 27 RBI in 32 games
RF 16 Bo Majkowski SO .290 BA, 5 2B, 1 3B, & 10 RBI in 27 games
DH 30 Davis Sharpe FR .299 BA, 3 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 25 games

Probable Staring Pitchers

Furman has not announced a starting pitcher.
LHP 32 Jacob Hennessy JR 2-0/6 app (0 GS)/6.17 ERA (11.2 IP)/.250 OBA (11 hits)/7 BB/10 K

Tiger Career Stats vs. Furman

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB-K Other
J. Hawkins 1.000 1-0 1 1 1 2 0-0 HR
B. Hawkins .500 1-1 2 0 1 1 2-1
Davidson .316 5-5 19 7 6 2 4-4 2B, HR, 2-2 SB
Byrd .308 4-4 13 3 4 2 3-4 HBP, 1-2 SB
Greene .250 7-6 24 6 6 3 5-3 2B, HR, 1-1 SB
Wilkie .250 5-3 12 2 3 1 2-3 SH
Weatherly .250 1-1 4 1 1 0 1-0 2B
Hall .200 2-1 5 1 1 0 0-1 2B
Teodosio .111 3-2 9 0 1 1 0-5
Green .000 1-1 3 0 0 0 0-0
Hackenberg .000 1-1 3 0 0 1 0-3 SF
Majkowski N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0-0
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB-K OBA
Hennessy 0.00 1-0 1-0 2.1 0 0 0 1-2 .000
Marr 0.00 1-0 1-0 2.0 1 0 0 0-3 .167
Spiers 0.00 1-0 0-0
Save		 2.0 1 0 0 0-2 .143
Huggins 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.0 0 0 0 1-0 .000
Lindley 1.93 1-1 0-0 4.2 5 1 1 3-3 .263
Weatherly 3.68 2-2 0-0 7.1 6 3 3 6-9 .231
Crawford 4.50 2-0 0-0 4.0 5 3 2 1-1 .357
Griffith 4.91 2-0 0-0 3.2 3 2 2 2-0 .273
Jones 16.20 2-0 0-0 1.2 5 4 3 1-2 .455

 

