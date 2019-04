CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Clemson Insider interviewed Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney at the Prowl & Growl event in Charleston on Wednesday night.

Swinney has been meeting with each player individually since the spring game. Swinney said those meetings are about 50-percent completed.

TCI asked Swinney if he knows of any players yet that would like to transfer. Swinney said he does not know of anyone yet from the interviews he has completed.

Watch Swinney discuss this topic on TCITV: