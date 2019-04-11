Alabama standout enjoys visit to Clemson

Standout sophomore edge-rusher Jeremiah Williams made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the spring game last weekend.

The class of 2021 prospect from Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay has garnered early offers from Georgia Tech, LSU, Mississippi State, Louisville, UAB and Virginia Tech.

Clemson is showing interest, and Williams enjoyed his experience on campus during Saturday’s visit.

“I liked the atmosphere,” Williams said. “The coaches seem real caring and down to earth.”

Williams said the highlight was “interacting with the fans” at Death Valley.

“They’re very passionate about their team and love the players,” he said.

Williams (6-4, 215) is drawing interest from and has been in contact with Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates.

“He likes my game and style of play,” Williams said.

As a sophomore, Williams was credited with 43 total tackles, including 12 for loss and four sacks, in seven games. He is listed as a weak-side defensive end by 247Sports, while Rivals rates him as an outside linebacker. According to Williams, Clemson is recruiting him as an OLB.

“My style is a tenacious pass rusher,” he said. “I always have a nose for the ball.”

Williams said he might visit Georgia Tech soon as well. Clemson is the only school he has been to recently.