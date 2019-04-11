Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

ACC teams went 15-5 (.750) against out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 178-76 (.701) in non-conference action on the season.

Duke (4-0) was the only team with a perfect week as five teams (Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, and North Carolina) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.

In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.

Boston College (17-17, 6-9) This Week: 3-2 4/5 #1 NC State * L, 5-6 4/6 #1 NC State * L, 4-16 4/7 #1 NC State * W, 3-1 4/9 Massachusetts W, 4-0 4/10 Hartford W, 11-5

#13 Clemson (25-8, 11-4) This Week: 3-1 4/5 #10 Louisville * W, 5-1 4/6 #10 Louisville * W, 6-3 4/7 #10 Louisville * L, 4-7 (11) 4/10 Furman W, 2-0

Duke (18-15, 6-9) This Week: 4-0 4/6 Pittsburgh * W, 2-0 4/6 Pittsburgh * W, 6-5 4/7 Pittsburgh * W, 10-9 (10) 4/9 @ North Carolina Central W, 7-5

Florida State (19-13, 7-8) This Week: 1-3 4/5 @ Miami (FL) * L, 0-11 4/6 @ Miami (FL) * L, 0-4 4/7 @ Miami (FL) * W, 6-5 4/9 Florida L, 1-3

#17 Georgia Tech (22-11, 9-6) This Week: 2-2 4/5 #9 North Carolina * L, 4-11 4/6 #9 North Carolina * W, 11-10 4/7 #9 North Carolina * W, 10-5 4/9 @ # Georgia L, 2-12

#14 Louisville (25-8, 10-5) This Week: 2-2 4/5 @ #13 Clemson * L, 1-5 4/6 @ #13 Clemson * L, 3-6 4/7 @ #13 Clemson * W, 7-4 (11) 4/9 Northern Kentucky W, 11-2

Miami (FL) (22-12, 7-8) This Week: 4-1 4/5 Florida State * W, 11-0 4/6 Florida State * W, 4-0 4/7 Florida State * L, 5-6 4/9 Florida Gulf Coast W, 13-9 4/10 @ Florida Gulf Coast W, 10-1

#2 NC State (29-5, 12-3) This Week: 2-2 4/5 @ Boston College * W, 6-5 4/6 @ Boston College * W, 16-4 4/7 @ Boston College * L, 1-3 4/10 #25 Coastal Carolina L, 6-7

#18 North Carolina (25-9, 8-7) This Week: 3-2 4/5 @ Georgia Tech * W, 11-4 4/6 @ Georgia Tech * L, 10-11 4/7 @ Georgia Tech * L, 5-10 4/9 UNC Greensboro W, 17-4 4/10 Davidson W, 12-4

Notre Dame (12-19, 7-8) This Week: 1-4 4/5 Virginia * W, 5-2 4/6 Virginia * L, 7-12 4/6 Virginia * L, 5-6 4/9 Michigan State L, 2-3 4/10 Western Michigan L, 2-12

Pittsburgh (9-22, 2-13) This Week: 1-3 4/6 @ Duke * L, 0-2 4/6 @ Duke * L, 5-6 4/7 @ Duke * L, 9-10 (10) 4/10 @ Penn State W, 7-2

Virginia (21-13, 8-7) This Week: 4-1 4/5 @ Notre Dame * L, 2-5 4/6 @ Notre Dame * W, 12-7 4/6 @ Notre Dame * W, 6-5 4/9 @ James Madison W, 9-3 4/10 Norfolk State W, 14-4

Virginia Tech (20-14, 5-10) This Week: 3-2 4/6 @ Wake Forest * L, 3-8 4/6 @ Wake Forest * L, 7-8 4/7 @ Wake Forest * W, 10-9 4/9 Marshall W, 7-0 4/10 @ East Tennessee State W, 4-2

Wake Forest (19-15, 7-8) This Week: 3-1 4/6 Virginia Tech * W, 8-3 4/6 Virginia Tech * W, 8-7 4/7 Virginia Tech * L, 9-10 4/9 High Point W, 14-9

Upcoming ACC Schedule

Friday, April 12

#17 Georgia Tech @ Boston College

#13 Clemson @ Florida State

Virginia Tech @ Duke

#14 Louisville @ #2 NC State

Miami (FL) @ Virginia

#18 North Carolina @ Notre Dame

Wake Forest @ Pittsburgh

Saturday, April 13

#17 Georgia Tech @ Boston College

#13 Clemson @ Florida State

Virginia Tech @ Duke

#14 Louisville @ #2 NC State

Miami (FL) @ Virginia

#18 North Carolina @ Notre Dame

Wake Forest @ Pittsburgh

Sunday, April 14

#17 Georgia Tech @ Boston College

#13 Clemson @ Florida State

Virginia Tech @ Duke

#14 Louisville @ #2 NC State

Miami (FL) @ Virginia

#18 North Carolina @ Notre Dame

Wake Forest @ Pittsburgh

Tuesday, April 16

#13 Clemson @ #2 Georgia

#11 Texas Tech @ Duke

#19 Auburn @ #17 Georgia Tech

#14 Louisville @ Kentucky

Florida Gulf Coast @ Miami (FL)

#2 NC State @ UNC Wilmington

#18 North Carolina vs. South Carolina (Charlotte, NC)

Northwestern @ Notre Dame

Youngstown State @ Pittsburgh

Radford @ Virginia

Virginia Tech @ High Point

Liberty @ Wake Forest

Wednesday, April 17

Boston College vs. Northeastern (Fenway Park)

Pittsburgh @ Kent State

ACC Standings

Atlantic W L GB W L NC State 12 3 — 29 5 Clemson 11 4 1.0 25 8 Louisville 10 5 2.0 25 8 Florida State 7 8 5.0 19 13 Notre Dame 7 8 5.0 12 19 Wake Forest 7 8 5.0 19 15 Boston College 6 9 6.0 17 17 Coastal W L GB W L Georgia Tech 9 6 — 22 11 North Carolina 8 7 1.0 25 9 Virginia 8 7 1.0 21 13 Miami (FL) 7 8 2.0 22 12 Duke 6 9 3.0 18 15 Virginia Tech 5 10 4.0 20 14 Pittsburgh 2 13 7.0 9 22

ACC in the Polls

Baseball America CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF Pre 14 22 6 NR 11 NR 5 NR 2/18 14 22 6 NR 12 NR 5 NR 2/25 14 22 6 NR 12 NR 4 NR 3/4 21 22 6 NR 13 23 3 NR 3/11 18 24 5 NR 13 21 8 NR 3/18 25 NR 21 NR 10 6 8 NR 3/25 24 NR 21 NR 16 5 9 NR 4/1 21 NR NR NR 17 4 9 NR 4/8 17 NR NR 18 20 4 21 NR

Collegiate Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF Pre 15 20 10 17 9 22 8 NR 2/18 15 20 9 19 12 22 8 NR 2/25 15 21 7 NR 12 10 6 NR 3/4 20 22 1 NR 13 5 4 NR 3/11 12 NR 1 NR 15 2 14 NR 3/18 20 NR 14 NR 15 1 16 NR 3/25 15 NR 20 NR 21 1 22 NR 4/1 13 NR NR NR 16 1 17 NR 4/8 13 NR NR 18 20 2 21 NR

D1 Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL NCS UNC WF Pre 24 NR 13 NR 4 NR 7 20 2/18 24 NR 13 NR 8 NR 6 20 2/25 23 NR 13 NR 8 NR 5 NR 3/4 NR NR 11 NR 8 22 3 NR 3/11 24 NR 10 NR 7 20 15 NR 3/18 NR NR 21 NR 4 6 16 NR 3/25 NR NR 20 NR 11 5 16 NR 4/1 23 NR NR NR 10 3 16 NR 4/8 16 NR NR 17 20 3 21 NR