Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

ACC teams went 15-5 (.750) against out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 178-76 (.701) in non-conference action on the season.
Duke (4-0) was the only team with a perfect week as five teams (Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, NC State, and North Carolina) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.
In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.
Boston College (17-17, 6-9)
This Week: 3-2
4/5
#1 NC State *
L, 5-6
4/6
#1 NC State *
L, 4-16
4/7
#1 NC State *
W, 3-1
4/9
Massachusetts
W, 4-0
4/10
Hartford
W, 11-5
#13 Clemson (25-8, 11-4)
This Week: 3-1
4/5
#10 Louisville *
W, 5-1
4/6
#10 Louisville *
W, 6-3
4/7
#10 Louisville *
L, 4-7 (11)
4/10
Furman
W, 2-0
Duke (18-15, 6-9)
This Week: 4-0
4/6
Pittsburgh *
W, 2-0
4/6
Pittsburgh *
W, 6-5
4/7
Pittsburgh *
W, 10-9 (10)
4/9
@ North Carolina Central
W, 7-5
Florida State (19-13, 7-8)
This Week: 1-3
4/5
@ Miami (FL) *
L, 0-11
4/6
@ Miami (FL) *
L, 0-4
4/7
@ Miami (FL) *
W, 6-5
4/9
Florida
L, 1-3
#17 Georgia Tech (22-11, 9-6)
This Week: 2-2
4/5
#9 North Carolina *
L, 4-11
4/6
#9 North Carolina *
W, 11-10
4/7
#9 North Carolina *
W, 10-5
4/9
@ # Georgia
L, 2-12
#14 Louisville (25-8, 10-5)
This Week: 2-2
4/5
@ #13 Clemson *
L, 1-5
4/6
@ #13 Clemson *
L, 3-6
4/7
@ #13 Clemson *
W, 7-4 (11)
4/9
Northern Kentucky
W, 11-2
Miami (FL) (22-12, 7-8)
This Week: 4-1
4/5
Florida State *
W, 11-0
4/6
Florida State *
W, 4-0
4/7
Florida State *
L, 5-6
4/9
Florida Gulf Coast
W, 13-9
4/10
@ Florida Gulf Coast
W, 10-1
#2 NC State (29-5, 12-3)
This Week: 2-2
4/5
@ Boston College *
W, 6-5
4/6
@ Boston College *
W, 16-4
4/7
@ Boston College *
L, 1-3
4/10
#25 Coastal Carolina
L, 6-7
#18 North Carolina (25-9, 8-7)
This Week: 3-2
4/5
@ Georgia Tech *
W, 11-4
4/6
@ Georgia Tech *
L, 10-11
4/7
@ Georgia Tech *
L, 5-10
4/9
UNC Greensboro
W, 17-4
4/10
Davidson
W, 12-4
Notre Dame (12-19, 7-8)
This Week: 1-4
4/5
Virginia *
W, 5-2
4/6
Virginia *
L, 7-12
4/6
Virginia *
L, 5-6
4/9
Michigan State
L, 2-3
4/10
Western Michigan
L, 2-12
Pittsburgh (9-22, 2-13)
This Week: 1-3
4/6
@ Duke *
L, 0-2
4/6
@ Duke *
L, 5-6
4/7
@ Duke *
L, 9-10 (10)
4/10
@ Penn State
W, 7-2
Virginia (21-13, 8-7)
This Week: 4-1
4/5
@ Notre Dame *
L, 2-5
4/6
@ Notre Dame *
W, 12-7
4/6
@ Notre Dame *
W, 6-5
4/9
@ James Madison
W, 9-3
4/10
Norfolk State
W, 14-4
Virginia Tech (20-14, 5-10)
This Week: 3-2
4/6
@ Wake Forest *
L, 3-8
4/6
@ Wake Forest *
L, 7-8
4/7
@ Wake Forest *
W, 10-9
4/9
Marshall
W, 7-0
4/10
@ East Tennessee State
W, 4-2
Wake Forest (19-15, 7-8)
This Week: 3-1
4/6
Virginia Tech *
W, 8-3
4/6
Virginia Tech *
W, 8-7
4/7
Virginia Tech *
L, 9-10
4/9
High Point
W, 14-9
Upcoming ACC Schedule
Friday, April 12
#17 Georgia Tech @ Boston College
#13 Clemson @ Florida State
Virginia Tech @ Duke
#14 Louisville @ #2 NC State
Miami (FL) @ Virginia
#18 North Carolina @ Notre Dame
Wake Forest @ Pittsburgh
Saturday, April 13
#17 Georgia Tech @ Boston College
#13 Clemson @ Florida State
Virginia Tech @ Duke
#14 Louisville @ #2 NC State
Miami (FL) @ Virginia
#18 North Carolina @ Notre Dame
Wake Forest @ Pittsburgh
Sunday, April 14
#17 Georgia Tech @ Boston College
#13 Clemson @ Florida State
Virginia Tech @ Duke
#14 Louisville @ #2 NC State
Miami (FL) @ Virginia
#18 North Carolina @ Notre Dame
Wake Forest @ Pittsburgh
Tuesday, April 16
#13 Clemson @ #2 Georgia
#11 Texas Tech @ Duke
#19 Auburn @ #17 Georgia Tech
#14 Louisville @ Kentucky
Florida Gulf Coast @ Miami (FL)
#2 NC State @ UNC Wilmington
#18 North Carolina vs. South Carolina (Charlotte, NC)
Northwestern @ Notre Dame
Youngstown State @ Pittsburgh
Radford @ Virginia
Virginia Tech @ High Point
Liberty @ Wake Forest
Wednesday, April 17
Boston College vs. Northeastern (Fenway Park)
Pittsburgh @ Kent State
