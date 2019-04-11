Big DT breaks down visit to Clemson

Tim Keenan is one of the top sophomore defensive tackles in the country and has offers from some of the country’s top programs to prove it.

Clemson is showing interest in the 6-foot-3, 300-pound prospect from Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay, and the interest is certainly mutual.

Last weekend, Keenan made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Orange & White spring game.

“It was nice,” he said. “I enjoyed it a lot.”

One of the things that stood out to Keenan about his experience in Death Valley were the 60,000 fans in attendance.

“They gave off a family vibe,” he said.

Keenan was also impressed by what he saw from Clemson’s defensive line despite the departures of Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell and Austin Bryant.

“The dominance is still there from the D-line,” Keenan said.

Keenan has developed a good relationship with defensive tackles coach Todd Bates and spoke with him again while on campus Saturday.

“Talked about the program and what they are building and how they want me a part of it,” Keenan said.

A high-upside prospect with plenty of potential, Keenan has collected early offers from Alabama, LSU, South Carolina, Louisville and Virginia Tech.

Where does Clemson stand in his recruitment early on?

“If I had a top list (of schools) they would be on it,” he said of the Tigers.

Keenan is ranked by 247Sports as a four-star prospect and the No. 16 defensive tackle nationally in the class of 2021.