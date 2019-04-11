Brownell talks about meeting with Radakovich

Brownell talks about meeting with Radakovich

Basketball

Brownell talks about meeting with Radakovich

By 52 minutes ago

By: |

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson head basketball coach Brad Brownell Wednesday at the Prowl & Growl event in Charleston.

Watch Brownell discuss the meeting with Dan Radakovich and the direction of the program.

 

, , , , , Basketball

More TCI

Latest

16m

It hasn’t been the easiest road for Clemson pitcher Jacob Hennessy this season, but on Wednesday he once again proved what he is able to do when starting a game. The lefty led No. 13 Clemson to a 2-0 victory (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home