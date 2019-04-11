Charleston Prowl & Growl: Dabo Swinney

Football

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The media caught up with head coach Dabo Swinney at Wednesday’s Prowl & Growl event in Charleston.

Watch Swinney discuss about his meetings with his players following the spring, how he has now arrived as a head coach and if he has heard of any players wanting to transfer.

Watch Swinney’s interview on TCITV:

