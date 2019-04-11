Hennessy making the most of his role

It hasn’t been the easiest road for Clemson pitcher Jacob Hennessy this season, but on Wednesday he once again proved what he is able to do when starting a game.

The lefty led No. 13 Clemson to a 2-0 victory over Furman after throwing 6 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball while giving up just two hits, no walks and had three strike outs on the night.

The Moore, S.C., native also earned the win and improved to 3-0 on the season.

“I know for me all three of my pitches were working pretty well and I had go control of them,” Hennessy said after the game. “So, I just pounded the zone really with fastballs and let (my team) make some outs. When I got ahead in the count I threw sliders and breaking balls in the dirt and it worked well.”

After earning the role of the Friday night starter as a sophomore in 2018, Hennessy was pushed to the bullpen after some struggles late last season and in the fall. He has been mostly used as a middle reliever this year, but he shined as the starter on Wednesday night.

“Well, I just kept all of the confidence in myself and continued to do what I do,” he said when asked how the transition into his new roles have been. “That’s the coach’s decision and I am going to respect whatever the decision is. But whatever role I am in, I am going to try to be the best that I can be in it.”

Hennessy says if there’s one thing he focuses on no matter what position he’s place into, it’s to stay aggressive.

“Be aggressive,” he said. “Be as aggressive as I possibly can with each pitch. I struggled with that right out of the gate the first couple of outings, but then I got it back and it’s really showing.”

Hennessy along with the rest of the Tigers (25-8, 11-4 ACC) will now travel to Tallahassee, Fla., for a three-game weekend series with Atlantic Division rival Florida State.

Although the Seminoles are not having their best season, sitting at 7-8 in the ACC and 19-13 overall, it’s still a team Hennessy says Clemson can’t overlook.

“Florida State is still Florida State,” he said. “They’re a really good opponent and that’s a really loud environment. I know when I got to play there in my freshman year it was an awesome experience.”