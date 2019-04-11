Swinney to be honored at Dick Vitale Gala

Clemson Head Football Coach Dabo Swinney will be one of three major honorees at the 14thannual Dick Vitale Gala on May 10 in Sarasota, Fla.

Noted ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler, and former NBA and college head coach, and NBA Championship player Avery Johnson also will be honored at the affair that will be held at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Sarasota, Fla.

The mission of the Dick Vitale Gala is to raise funds for premiere pediatric cancer research across the nation while simultaneously promoting awareness of pediatric cancer and how devastating it is to our children and their families. As in prior years, net funds raised are utilized for the best research nationwide so that one day no child will have to experience this horrific disease.

ESPN broadcasters Holly Rowe and Lee Corso also will be honored at the event that annual attracts over 900 people. They will each be recipients of the John Saunders V Foundation Courage Award.

The Dick Vitale Gala has raised over $25 million the previous 13 years, including a record $3.7 million last year.

Swinney has led Clemson to a pair of national championships (2016 and 2018) and is the only three-time winner of the Bear Bryant National Coach of the Year Award. His family has also been touched by cancer, as his father succumbed to the disease in 2015. His wife Kathleen, who will also be in attendance, is a breast cancer survivor.

For ticket and sponsorship information contact:

Email at rebecca@marykenealyevents.com or give us a call at 941-350-0580!

Or go on line to:

https://www.jimmyv.org/get-involved/signature-events/dick-vitale-gala/tickets-sponsorships/