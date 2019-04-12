Crawford finding his way back

In No. 13 Clemson’s win over Furman Wednesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, pitcher Brooks Crawford looked like he was back at doing what he loves to do … pitching.

The senior re-aggravated his back against South Carolina on March 1 and has since tried to get back in the mix as part of Clemson’s pitching staff. The Furman game marked the second time this year he came out of the bullpen to help the Tigers win and was his fourth appearance since he suffered the injury.

“I don’t see myself getting back into the weekend rotation right now because of my back,” Crawford said. “I actually hurt it back in January. It’s something I’ve been battling for awhile.

“It just happened at the wrong time I feel like. Me coming out of the bullpen, I’m fine with that. If they need me back on that weekend, I’m fine with that. It’s whatever they want. I’ve been here four years. I’m kind of used to everything now.”

Crawford pitched for 2 2/3 scoreless innings and faced eight batters against Furman in relief of starter Jacob Hennessy. He allowed no hits, no walks, and struck out one batter.

In all, the two pitchers combined for 89 pitches in a 2-0 victory.

“That’s big time whenever a starter and a reliever can go out there and go less than hundred pitches, for us less than one hundred and fifty a game,” Crawford said. “It’s just big time for the pitching staff to save arms for the weekend. Henny did a great job, seventy pitches in almost seven innings. That’s unheard of. He did really well.”

Clemson (25-8, 11-4 ACC) now prepares for a critical weekend series against ACC rival Florida State (19-13, 7-8 ACC) in Tallahassee, Fla. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m, at Dick Howser Stadium.