Davidson talks about Friday night's loss to FSU

TALLAHASSEE — The Clemson Insider caught up with Logan Davidson following the Tigers 6-2 loss to Florida State Friday night. Davidson hit a ninth inning home run, but it wasn’t enough.
TALLAHASSEE — The Clemson Insider caught up with Logan Davidson following the Tigers 6-2 loss to Florida State Friday night. Davidson hit a ninth inning home run, but it wasn’t enough.
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. – Drew Parrish allowed just three hits with 12 strikeouts in 8.0 scoreless innings pitched to lead Florida State to a 6-2 victory over No. 13 Clemson at Dick Howser Stadium on Friday (…)
Four-star wide receiver E.J. Williams has been a very frequent visitor to Clemson. The Phenix City (Ala.) Central standout has made numerous trips to campus since receiving an offer from the Tigers last summer, (…)
Tua Tagovailoa said Alabama’s loss to Clemson in last season’s national championship game actually started in the second half of their season. The Crimson Tide’s quarterback was on the Paul (…)
No. 13 Clemson (25-8, 11-4 ACC) travels to Tallahassee, FL to take on Florida State (19-13, 7-8 ACC) in a pivotal three-game ACC Atlantic series. Game times at Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium are set (…)
Among the prospects that visited Clemson for the spring game last weekend was Chandler (Ariz.) 2021 defensive lineman Brandon Buckner, the son of former Clemson and NFL defensive lineman Brentson Buckner. (…)
At this point last year, Dabo Swinney bragged about the leadership he had on the 2018 football team and the depth at which it had in that area. It was one of the reasons why Swinney felt like those Tigers (…)
In No. 13 Clemson’s win over Furman Wednesday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, pitcher Brooks Crawford looked like he was back at doing what he loves to do … pitching. The senior (…)
Clemson Football had 104 student athletes participate in spring drills. After spring practice was concluded, head coach Dabo Swinney began to meet with each one of those players. Earlier this week, (…)
Cane Berrong is an elite sophomore tight end. In fact, the Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County standout was tabbed as the nation’s No. 1 tight end in the latest rankings update by 247Sports for the class of 2021. (…)
Highly touted defensive back Tony Grimes is one of the top prospects in the 2021 class. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound sophomore from Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne has over two dozen offers under his belt (…)