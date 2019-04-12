Swinney encouraged by Tigers' quality of leadership

At this point last year, Dabo Swinney bragged about the leadership he had on the 2018 football team and the depth at which it had in that area. It was one of the reasons why Swinney felt like those Tigers could have a special season, which as well all know they did.

With leaders such as Christian Wilkins, Clelin Ferrell, Austin Bryant, Dexter Lawrence, Kendall Joseph, Trayvon Mullen, Mitch Hyatt and Hunter Renfrow, Clemson went on to win the national championship for a second time in three years, while having the best season of any team ever in the history of college football.

Though all of those guys are gone, Swinney is encouraged by what he has seen out of this year’s leaders, especially with what he saw in the spring.

“I feel really good about it. Even more so in the meetings I’ve already had with some of those guys. I am really encouraged,” Clemson’s head coach said.

Swinney admits they don’t have the depth of leadership that they had a year ago, but he likes the quality of leadership he has seen on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

“It is not as big of a group. But we have some big-time quality leadership and obviously, we have more veterans on the offensive side than we do on the defensive side,” he said. “But man, I love what we have.”

On defense, Swinney really likes what he has seen from safeties Tanner Muse and K’Von Wallace, linebackers James Skalski and Isaiah Simmons and cornerback A.J. Terrell.

“These are guys that are about their business,” he said.

On the offense side, the leadership starts on the offensive line where four senior starters return. Left guard John Simpson, center Sean Pollard, right guard Gage Cervenka and right tackle Tremayne Anchrum are all back for their senior seasons.

“You got those four seniors up front that I think have the ability to crossover and lead,” Swinney said. “I think that is the one of the unique things that this team has. We are going to have some good crossover leadership.”

Swinney says quarterback Trevor Lawrence and backup Chase Brice are both natural leaders. He has noticed how Tee Higgins and Amari Rodgers have taken pride in their roles as leaders as well.

“So, we don’t have the depth, but the quality is really, really good,” he said.