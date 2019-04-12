Tigers travel to Florida State for Pivotal ACC Series

No. 13 Clemson (25-8, 11-4 ACC) travels to Tallahassee, FL to take on Florida State (19-13, 7-8 ACC) in a pivotal three-game ACC Atlantic series. Game times at Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium are set for 6:00PM Friday, 2:00PM Saturday, and 1:00PM Sunday.
The Series
|Meetings:
|146 (first met in 1958)
|Series Record:
|Florida State leads 76-69-1
|Record at FSU:
|Florida State leads 39-20-1 at Florida State
|Last Meeting(s):
|Clemson won 2 of 3 games at DKS in 2018 (2-3 in 13, 12-7, 5-4)
Florida State won 5-4 in 2018 ACC Tournament in Durham
|vs. Lee:
|Lee trails 7-6 (CU: 6-5; CofC:0-2)
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 36-34 all-time on April 12 with a 17-18 mark on the road.
|The Tigers are 34-25 all-time on April 13 with a 16-15 mark on the road.
|Clemson is 43-21-1 all-time on April 14 with a 27-11 mark on the road.
|The teams have split the last six series in Tallahassee. The Seminoles won series in 2017 (2-1), 2013 (2-1), and 2009 (2-1) while the Tigers won series in 2015 (3-0), 2011 (2-1), and 2007 (2-1).
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|Road Record:
|7-2 (15-5 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 2-0 vs. Furman (Wed, 4/10)
L, 4-7 (11) vs. #10 Louisville (Sun, 4/7)
W, 6-3 vs. #10 Louisville (Sat, 4/6)
W, 5-1 vs. #10 Louisville (Fri, 4/5)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.8 RPG, .268 BA, 64 2B, 4 3B, 40 HR, 158 BB, 40 HBP, 289 K, 57-75 SB
|Pitching:
|3.23 ERA, .227 OBA (247 hits), 102 BB, 34 HBP, & 299 K in 298.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.969 (39 errors in 1254 chances)
The Seminoles
|Head Coach:
|Mike Martin (40th season at FSU)
|2018 Recap:
|43-19 (16-13; 4th Atlantic) – Tallahassee Regional – #20 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|2nd (six first-place votes) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|Home Record:
|15-6 (30-9 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 1-3 vs. Florida (Tue, 4/9)
W, 6-5 @ Miami (FL) (Sun, 4/7)
L, 0-4 @ Miami (FL) (Sat, 4/6)
L, 0-11 @ Miami (FL) (Fri, 4/5)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.1 RPG, .247 BA, 59 2B, 5 3B, 39 HR, 203 BB, 46 HBP, 306 K, 22-31 SB
|Pitching:
|3.03 ERA, .222 OBA (181 hits), 112 BB, & 246 K in 222.2 IP
|Fielding:
|.969 (35 errors in 1139 chances)
Projected Starting Lineups
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.275 BA, 5 2B, 1 HR, & 16 RBI in 30 games
|1B
|44
|Bryar Hawkins
|FR
|.304 BA, 5 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 27 games
|2B
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.297 BA, 11 2B, 3 HR, & 20 RBI in 33 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.302 BA, 8 2B, 9 HR, & 32 RBI in 33 games
|3B
|15
|James Parker
|FR
|.258 BA, 2 2B, 1 HR, & 5 RBI in 17 games
|LF
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.294 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 28 RBI in 33 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.270 BA, 7 2B, 8 HR, & 27 RBI in 33 games
|RF
|16
|Bo Majkowski
|SO
|.308 BA, 5 2B, 1 3B, & 11 RBI in 28 games
|DH
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|.303 BA, 4 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 26 games
|Florida State
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|63
|Matheu Nelson
|.222 BA, 3 2B, 1 HR, & 5 RBI in 27 games
|1B
|51
|Nico Baldor
|.167 BA, 3 2B, 5 RBI, & 7 R in 28 games
|2B
|2
|Nander De Sedas
|.231 BA, 7 2B, 3 HR, & 19 RBI in 32 games
|SS
|16
|Mike Salvatore
|.313 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 29 RBI in 32 games
|3B
|22
|Drew Mendoza
|.275 BA, 6 2B, 8 HR, & 23 RBI in 32 games
|LF
|19
|Elijah Cabell
|.214 BA, 6 2B, 6 HR, & 17 RBI in 32 games
|CF
|8
|J.C. Flowers
|.237 BA, 7 2B, 6 HR, & 24 RBI in 32 games
|RF
|24
|Alec Sanchez
|.241 BA, 1 2B, 1 RBI, & 4 R in 19 games
|DH
|26
|Robby Martin
|.324 BA, 12 2B, 1 HR, & 29 RBI in 31 games
Probable Staring Pitchers
|Game One
|RHP
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|5-1/8 app (6 GS)/1.55 ERA (46.1 IP)/.184 OBA (30 hits)/15 BB/57 K
|LHP
|43
|Drew Parrish
|JR
|3-3/8 app (8 GS)/6.21 ERA (37.2 IP)/.243 OBA (34 hits)/14 BB/47 K
|Game Two
|LHP
|20
|Mat Clark
|*SO
|7-0/8 app (3 GS)/1.98 ERA (41.0 IP)/.187 OBA (26 hits)/8 BB/31 K
|RHP
|15
|CJ Van Eyk
|SO
|3-3/8 app (8 GS)/4.91 ERA (40.1 IP)/.242 OBA (37 hits)/21 BB/50 K
|Game Three
|Clemson has not named a starter for game three.
|LHP
|5
|Shane Drohan
|SO
|2-0/8 app (7 GS)/2.67 ERA (30.1 IP)/.213 OBA (23 hits)/28 BB/44 K
Tiger Career Stats vs. Virginia Tech
|Player
|AVG
|G-S
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB-K
|Other
|Wilkie
|.313
|4-4
|16
|3
|5
|0
|2-4
|2B, 2 HBP
|Davidson
|.226
|7-7
|31
|3
|7
|7
|3-7
|HR, 2B, HBP
|Greene
|.212
|10-9
|33
|4
|7
|1
|3-12
|HR, 2 2B, 1-1 SB
|Byrd
|.200
|7-7
|25
|4
|5
|3
|2-8
|SH
|Hall
|.154
|4-4
|13
|1
|2
|1
|0-5
|2B, HBP, 0-1 SB
|Weatherly
|N/A
|1-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|Pitcher
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB-K
|OBA
|Clark
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0-0
|.000
|Griffith
|0.00
|1-0
|0-0
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0-1
|.000
|Spiers
|2.25
|3-0
|1-0
|4.0
|2
|1
|1
|3-1
|.154
|Hennessy
|6.00
|3-1
|0-1
|6.0
|11
|4
|4
|1-5
|.379
|Crawford
|9.00
|4-2
|1-0
|10.0
|13
|10
|10
|3-7
|.310