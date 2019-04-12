Tigers travel to Florida State for Pivotal ACC Series

Tigers travel to Florida State for Pivotal ACC Series

Baseball

Tigers travel to Florida State for Pivotal ACC Series

By 3 minutes ago

By: |

No. 13 Clemson (25-8, 11-4 ACC) travels to Tallahassee, FL to take on Florida State (19-13, 7-8 ACC) in a pivotal three-game ACC Atlantic series. Game times at Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium are set for 6:00PM Friday, 2:00PM Saturday, and 1:00PM Sunday.

 

The Series

Meetings: 146 (first met in 1958)
Series Record: Florida State leads 76-69-1
Record at FSU: Florida State leads 39-20-1 at Florida State
Last Meeting(s): Clemson won 2 of 3 games at DKS in 2018 (2-3 in 13, 12-7, 5-4)
Florida State won 5-4 in 2018 ACC Tournament in Durham
vs. Lee: Lee trails 7-6 (CU: 6-5; CofC:0-2)

Quick Hits

Clemson is 36-34 all-time on April 12 with a 17-18 mark on the road.
The Tigers are 34-25 all-time on April 13 with a 16-15 mark on the road.
Clemson is 43-21-1 all-time on April 14 with a 27-11 mark on the road.
The teams have split the last six series in Tallahassee. The Seminoles won series in 2017 (2-1), 2013 (2-1), and 2009 (2-1) while the Tigers won series in 2015 (3-0), 2011 (2-1), and 2007 (2-1). 

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Road Record: 7-2 (15-5 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 2-0 vs. Furman (Wed, 4/10)
L, 4-7 (11) vs. #10 Louisville (Sun, 4/7)
W, 6-3 vs. #10 Louisville (Sat, 4/6)
W, 5-1 vs. #10 Louisville (Fri, 4/5)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.8 RPG, .268 BA, 64 2B, 4 3B, 40 HR, 158 BB, 40 HBP, 289 K, 57-75 SB
Pitching: 3.23 ERA, .227 OBA (247 hits), 102 BB, 34 HBP, & 299 K in 298.0 IP
Fielding: .969 (39 errors in 1254 chances)

The Seminoles

Head Coach: Mike Martin (40th season at FSU)
2018 Recap: 43-19 (16-13; 4th Atlantic) – Tallahassee Regional – #20 Final Ranking
Preseason: 2nd (six first-place votes) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Home Record: 15-6 (30-9 in 2018)
Last Week: L, 1-3 vs. Florida (Tue, 4/9)
W, 6-5 @ Miami (FL) (Sun, 4/7)
L, 0-4 @ Miami (FL) (Sat, 4/6)
L, 0-11 @ Miami (FL) (Fri, 4/5)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.1 RPG, .247 BA, 59 2B, 5 3B, 39 HR, 203 BB, 46 HBP, 306 K, 22-31 SB
Pitching: 3.03 ERA, .222 OBA (181 hits), 112 BB, & 246 K in 222.2 IP
Fielding: .969 (35 errors in 1139 chances)

Projected Starting Lineups

Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .275 BA, 5 2B, 1 HR, & 16 RBI in 30 games
1B 44 Bryar Hawkins FR .304 BA, 5 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 27 games
2B 5 Sam Hall SO .297 BA, 11 2B, 3 HR, & 20 RBI in 33 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .302 BA, 8 2B, 9 HR, & 32 RBI in 33 games
3B 15 James Parker FR .258 BA, 2 2B, 1 HR, & 5 RBI in 17 games
LF 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .294 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 28 RBI in 33 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .270 BA, 7 2B, 8 HR, & 27 RBI in 33 games
RF 16 Bo Majkowski SO .308 BA, 5 2B, 1 3B, & 11 RBI in 28 games
DH 30 Davis Sharpe FR .303 BA, 4 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 26 games
Florida State
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 63 Matheu Nelson .222 BA, 3 2B, 1 HR, & 5 RBI in 27 games
1B 51 Nico Baldor .167 BA, 3 2B, 5 RBI, & 7 R in 28 games
2B 2 Nander De Sedas .231 BA, 7 2B, 3 HR, & 19 RBI in 32 games
SS 16 Mike Salvatore .313 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 29 RBI in 32 games
3B 22 Drew Mendoza .275 BA, 6 2B, 8 HR, & 23 RBI in 32 games
LF 19 Elijah Cabell .214 BA, 6 2B, 6 HR, & 17 RBI in 32 games
CF 8 J.C. Flowers .237 BA, 7 2B, 6 HR, & 24 RBI in 32 games
RF 24 Alec Sanchez .241 BA, 1 2B, 1 RBI, & 4 R in 19 games
DH 26 Robby Martin .324 BA, 12 2B, 1 HR, & 29 RBI in 31 games

Probable Staring Pitchers

Game One
RHP 30 Davis Sharpe FR 5-1/8 app (6 GS)/1.55 ERA (46.1 IP)/.184 OBA (30 hits)/15 BB/57 K
LHP 43 Drew Parrish JR 3-3/8 app (8 GS)/6.21 ERA (37.2 IP)/.243 OBA (34 hits)/14 BB/47 K
Game Two
LHP 20 Mat Clark *SO 7-0/8 app (3 GS)/1.98 ERA (41.0 IP)/.187 OBA (26 hits)/8 BB/31 K
RHP 15 CJ Van Eyk SO 3-3/8 app (8 GS)/4.91 ERA (40.1 IP)/.242 OBA (37 hits)/21 BB/50 K
Game Three
Clemson has not named a starter for game three.
LHP 5 Shane Drohan SO 2-0/8 app (7 GS)/2.67 ERA (30.1 IP)/.213 OBA (23 hits)/28 BB/44 K

Tiger Career Stats vs. Virginia Tech

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB-K Other
Wilkie .313 4-4 16 3 5 0 2-4 2B, 2 HBP
Davidson .226 7-7 31 3 7 7 3-7 HR, 2B, HBP
Greene .212 10-9 33 4 7 1 3-12 HR, 2 2B, 1-1 SB
Byrd .200 7-7 25 4 5 3 2-8 SH
Hall .154 4-4 13 1 2 1 0-5 2B, HBP, 0-1 SB
Weatherly N/A 1-0 0 0 0 0 0-0
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB-K OBA
Clark 0.00 1-0 0-0 0.1 0 0 0 0-0 .000
Griffith 0.00 1-0 0-0 1.0 0 0 0 0-1 .000
Spiers 2.25 3-0 1-0 4.0 2 1 1 3-1 .154
Hennessy 6.00 3-1 0-1 6.0 11 4 4 1-5 .379
Crawford 9.00 4-2 1-0 10.0 13 10 10 3-7 .310

 

, , , , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home