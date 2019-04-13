Instant Replay: Florida State 6, No. 13 Clemson 2

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 13 Clemson’s 6-2 loss to Florida State on Friday evening at Dick Howser Stadium.

What happened?

The Seminoles (20-13, 8-8 ACC) struck first with four runs in the bottom of the third on a sac fly and a three-run homer. Florida State added two runs to their lead in the seventh as they turned four walks in to two runs (without the benefit of a hit) to take a 6-0 lead. The Tigers (25-9, 11-5 ACC) finally got on the scoreboard in the top of the ninth as Logan Davidson led off with a solo homer and Bo Majkowski hit a RBI single but could get no closer than 6-2 as the Seminoles took game one of the series.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game changed in the third inning. Three of the first four Florida State batters reached on “free 90s” (a HBP and two walks) to set up a sac fly for the first run of the game. The play was reviewed to see if the runner left early, but the call stood and Drew Mendoza followed up with the hit of the game on a three-run homer to give the Seminoles a 4-0 lead.

What went right?

Majkowski had a team-high two hits and a RBI while Davidson drove in the other run. Kyle Wilkie (single and walk) and Grayson Byrd (single and HBP) also reached base twice in the ballgame. Despite the loss, the four Clemson pitchers only allowed four hits.

What went wrong?

Offensively, the Tigers only drew three “free 90s” (two walks and a HBP) while striking out 12 times (to go along with 11 fly ball outs) as they struggled against Florida State starter Drew Parrish (who retired 18 batters in a row at one point). Clemson pitching gave up seven walks and also hit two batters while the Tiger defense committed an error late in the game.