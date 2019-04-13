Lee: 'We got whipped and we got whipped thoroughly today'

Lee: 'We got whipped and we got whipped thoroughly today'

Baseball

Lee: 'We got whipped and we got whipped thoroughly today'

By 2 hours ago

By: |

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson head coach Monte Lee following Saturday’s 16-2 loss to Florida State.

Lee said there wasn’t much to say after the Tigers “got whipped thoroughly.”

Watch Lee’s comments on TCITV:

, , , , Baseball

More TCI

Latest

reply
6hr

Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie is on Clemson’s recruiting radar for the class of 2021. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound sophomore is drawing early interest from the Tigers and made (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home