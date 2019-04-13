Lee: 'We got whipped and we got whipped thoroughly today'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson head coach Monte Lee following Saturday’s 16-2 loss to Florida State.
Lee said there wasn’t much to say after the Tigers “got whipped thoroughly.”
Watch Lee’s comments on TCITV:
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson head coach Monte Lee following Saturday’s 16-2 loss to Florida State.
Lee said there wasn’t much to say after the Tigers “got whipped thoroughly.”
Watch Lee’s comments on TCITV:
The common theme coming out of Tuscaloosa these days isn’t that Clemson beat Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. But Alabama beat Alabama on that chilly January (…)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State scored five runs in the fourth inning, three runs in the fifth inning and four runs in the sixth inning to defeat No. 13 Clemson 16-2 at Dick Howser Stadium on (…)
Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie is on Clemson’s recruiting radar for the class of 2021. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound sophomore is drawing early interest from the Tigers and made (…)
In 2019, Clemson will return eight starters on offense that started at least seven games last season. Those eight starters were a part of the best offensive unit in school history as the Tigers ranked third (…)
The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 13 Clemson’s 6-2 loss to Florida State on Friday evening at Dick Howser Stadium. What happened? The Seminoles (20-13, 8-8 ACC) struck first with (…)
Later this month, former Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, a former walk-on, is expected to be drafted in the 2019 NFL Draft. And though Renfrow has earned everything he accomplished to this point in (…)
Four-star class of 2021 offensive tackle Terrence Ferguson traveled to Clemson for the spring game last Saturday. The Clemson Insider caught up with the Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County prospect about his visit to (…)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson head coach Monte Lee after the Tigers’ 6-2 loss to Florida State in Game 1 of their three-game series in Tallahassee, Fla. Watch Lee discuss (…)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Clemson Insider caught up with shortstop Logan Davidson following Clemson’s 6-2 loss to Florida State Friday night in Tallahassee, Fla. Davidson hit a ninth inning home run, but (…)
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. – Drew Parrish allowed just three hits with 12 strikeouts in 8.0 scoreless innings pitched to lead Florida State to a 6-2 victory over No. 13 Clemson at Dick Howser Stadium on Friday (…)