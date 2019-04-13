N.C. DE Ritzie talks Clemson

Kernersville (N.C.) Glenn defensive end Jahvaree Ritzie is on Clemson’s recruiting radar for the class of 2021. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound sophomore is drawing early interest from the Tigers and made a visit to Death Valley for the South Carolina game last season.

“It was great,” Ritzie told TCI recently. “The atmosphere was just amazing.”

It was the first visit to Clemson for Ritzie. He is looking to return to campus in the near future but has not yet set a date.

“I’m going to Clemson soon,” he said. “I’m not sure what day, though. I’m going to South Carolina in a couple weeks, and Duke next week.”

Ritzie has spoken with a couple of Clemson’s assistant coaches, including defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall. Area recruiter Mike Reed stopped by Ritzie’s school in January during the NCAA contact period.

“From what I’ve seen, I see that they love the players,” Ritzie said of Clemson’s coaches. “They have great relationships, and that’s what I like about a coach.”

The faith-based culture of Clemson’s program is another thing that really appeals to Ritzie about the Tigers.

“First of all, I love how they embrace the Lord in everything they have,” he said.

Ritzie, a four-star prospect per 247Sports, currently has no timetable for his commitment decision. He has collected Power Five offers from Duke, NC State, North Carolina, South Carolina, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest.