Florida State sweeps Clemson

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. – Florida State overcame a 3-0 deficit to defeat No. 13 Clemson 6-4 at Dick Howser Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Seminoles, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 22-13 overall and 10-8 in the ACC. The Tigers dropped to 25-11 overall and 11-7 in ACC play.

Logan Davidson hit a one-out double in the first inning and scored on Grayson Byrd’s single, then Davidson laced a two-out, two-run double in the top of top of the second inning. The Seminoles responded with four runs in the bottom of the second inning, capped by Drew Mendoza’s two-run homer with two outs. Kyle Wilkie scored on a two-out double steal in the third inning to tie the score 4-4, then Florida State retook the lead with a run in the fourth inning. The Seminoles added a run in the seventh inning to double their lead.

Conor Grady (6-3) earned the win by pitching 5.1 innings in relief, allowing just one hit, no runs and no walks with 11 strikeouts. J.C. Flowers pitched the ninth inning to record his eighth save of the season. Brooks Crawford (1-3) suffered the loss.