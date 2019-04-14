Florida State sweeps Clemson

Latest
Instant Replay: Florida State 6, No. 13 Clemson 4
The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 13 Clemson’s 6-2 loss to Florida State on Sunday evening at Dick Howser Stadium. What happened? The Tigers (25-11, 11-7 ACC) jumped to an early (…)
Tigers in the Majors
Opening week has come and gone and the 2019 season has officially began. There are currently five former Clemson Tigers listed as active on MLB rosters. These Tigers include Steven Duggar, Dominic Leone, (…)
Kendrick ‘had a ball’ playing cornerback this spring
As Clemson was winding down the first part of spring drills last month, Dabo Swinney noticed all the cornerbacks wearing yellow jerseys. A yellow jersey signifies when a player is injured and cannot (…)
From the Heart of Momma Boyd
There is a new book for Clemson fans on Amazon.com and it’s not just about football. Carla Boyd, the mother of former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd, has written a book called From the Heart of Momma (…)
4-star DT ‘loved’ visit to Clemson
Four-star defensive tackle Clyde Pinder Jr. is coming off a string of visits in which he saw four different programs in a week’s span. One of the schools he made an unofficial visit to was Clemson. The class (…)
Emergence of a couple of players has deepened depth at cornerback
The last couple of years, Clemson has been a little thin at cornerback. Fortunately for the Tigers it has not mattered as much because they’ve stayed relatively healthy. However, this spring they (…)
Virginia LB drawing early interest from Clemson
Manassas (Va.) Stonewall Jackson linebacker Shawn Murphy is just a freshman in high school but already has a few scholarship offers from major college football programs under his belt. “It’s a blessing (…)
Stud freshman DL Shaw recaps visit to Clemson
It’s hard to believe Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley defensive end Travis Shaw is only a freshman in high school. The class of 2022 prospect stands at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, and has a double-digit offer list (…)
Saban blames Clemson loss on ‘The Bama Factor’
The common theme coming out of Tuscaloosa these days isn’t that Clemson beat Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. But Alabama beat Alabama on that chilly January (…)