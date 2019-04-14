Instant Replay: Florida State 6, No. 13 Clemson 4

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 13 Clemson’s 6-2 loss to Florida State on Sunday evening at Dick Howser Stadium.

What happened?

The Tigers (25-11, 11-7 ACC) jumped to an early lead with a run in the first on a Logan Davidson one-out double followed by a Grayson Byrd RBI single to make it 1-0. Clemson would add to their lead in the second as Davis Sharpe hit a leadoff single and Sam Hall drew a two-out walk to set up Davidson for a two-run double to extend the lead to 3-0. The Seminoles (22-13, 10-8 ACC) would answer in the second as they scored four runs on two hits and two walks to take a 4-3 lead. The Tigers tied the game in the third on a double steal by Davis Sharpe and Kyle Wilkie. Florida State would take the lead for good in the fourth as they manufactured a run for a 5-4 lead. The Seminoles added a key insurance run in the seventh for a 6-4 lead as they would go on to sweep the series between the teams for the first time since 2008 (and first time in Tallahassee since 2001).

Game-Changing Moment:

The game had several momentum swings, but one of the biggest missed opportunities for Clemson came in the sixth inning. The Tigers had the tying run on third with only one out, but consecutive strikeouts ended the inning and left him stranded while missing out on their last real scoring threat.

What went right?

Clemson scored their most runs (four) of the series while also recording their most hits (seven) in the three games. Three players (Davidson, Byrd, and Sharpe) each had two hits while Davidson drove in two runs. Sam Weatherly had the best outing among the pitchers, allowing a single hit and a walk with one strikeout in 2.0 innings. The Tigers did get some clutch outs as they stranded 17 Florida State runners, including leaving the bases loaded four times.

What went wrong?

Clemson missed several early scoring opportunities and stranded seven runners in the game, but the biggest number for the offense was striking out 19 times in the contest. The Tigers only drew three walks while the Seminoles worked 11 walks out of the Clemson pitching staff.