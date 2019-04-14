Virginia LB drawing early interest from Clemson

Manassas (Va.) Stonewall Jackson linebacker Shawn Murphy is just a freshman in high school but already has a few scholarship offers from major college football programs under his belt.

“It’s a blessing to have offers as a freshman and all D-I offers,” Murphy said. “Not too many athletes get blessed like this, so it motivates me to outwork everyone.”

Murphy (6-2, 205) owns offers from Penn State, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Clemson is among other programs showing interest the class of 2022 prospect, and he made an unofficial visit to Clemson on March 10 with 2021 defensive end teammate Tyleik Williams.

“It was a great experience,” Murphy said. “I enjoyed it a lot and learned more about Clemson. Being young it was special to be there.”

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables spoke with Murphy when he was on campus and told Murphy that he plans to visit his school to check on him during the upcoming spring evaluation period.

“Coach Venables showed lots of interest and said that he liked my film,” Murphy said. “He preached on how they like to build a relationship before they offer recruits.”

Should Murphy receive an offer from the Tigers in the future, it would figure to have a major impact on his recruitment.

“It would show all the work I’ve been putting in has paid off considering Clemson is national champions,” he said. “It would be a blessing if they gave me an opportunity to be a part of their program as it would be for any school.”

Murphy was named a freshman All-American by MaxPreps after posting a team-high 80 tackles for Stonewall Jackson in 2018.

“I think as an athlete I have a high IQ for the game of football,” Murphy said, describing himself as a linebacker. “I think I’m fast and explosive when I hit and can beat the ball carrier to making a play and stop plays before they develop because I can read a play real fast. It’s really hard to block me and hard to run past me or throw the ball around me.”