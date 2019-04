By: Will Vandervort and Bart Boatwright | 59 minutes ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Clemson held its annual celebrity softball game Monday night at Fluor Field in Greenville, S.C.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, along with baseball coach Monte Lee were the coaches for the two teams, which had former players such as C.J. Spiller, DaQuan Bowers, DeAndre McDaniel, Woody Dantzler, Patrick Sapp, Robert Smith, Rashaard Hall, Chris Chancellor, assistant basketball coach Dick Bender and more.

Check out all the action from Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery.