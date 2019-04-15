Clemson Baseball's Weekly Wrap

Clemson, ranked as high as 16th in the country, beat Furman in midweek action before getting swept in a three-game series at Florida State over the weekend.

Overall Record: 25-11 ACC Record: 11-7 Last Week: 1-3 4/10 Wednesday Furman W, 2-0 4/12 Friday @ Florida State * L, 2-6 4/13 Saturday @ Florida State * L, 2-16 4/14 Sunday @ Florida State * L, 4-6 Next Week: 4/16 Tuesday @ #4 Georgia (29-8) 7:00PM 4/19 Friday Duke * (20-16, 8-10 ACC) 6:00PM 4/20 Saturday Duke * (20-16, 8-10 ACC) 3:00PM 4/21 Sunday Duke * (20-16, 8-10 ACC) 1:00PM Records as of Sunday, April 7.

Duke hosts #16 Texas Tech on Tuesday.

TCI Hitter-of-the Week

Bo Majkowski

The sophomore outfielder from Johns Creek, GA earned his second hitter-of-the-week award after going 4-for-14 (.286) in four games last week. Majkowski had one double, two RBI, one walk, and was 1-1 on stolen bases with a .333 on-base percentage and a .357 slugging percentage.

Other hitters of note:

Bryar Hawkins: 4-for-15 (.267), 1 2B, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R

Logan Davidson: 4-for-16 (.250), 2 2B, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB

Davis Sharpe: 3-for-9 (.333), 1 R, 1 BB, 1 HBP, 1-1 SB

TCI Pitcher-of-the-Week

Jacob Hennessy

The junior lefty from Moore, SC earned his first pitcher-of-the-week award for his start against Furman on Wednesday. In 6.1 scoreless innings, Hennessy allowed only two hits (.100 OBA) with no walks and three strikeouts to earn his third win of the season.

Other pitchers of note:

Sam Weatherly: 2.0 IP, 1 app, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K, .143 OBA

Luke Sommerfeld: 1.1 IP, 1 app, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 K, .000 OBA

Carson Spiers: 0.2 IP, 1 app, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 0 K, .000 BA

Weekly Notes:

The Tigers were outscored by the competition 28-10 while being outhit by their opponents .238 (30 hits) to .186 (24 hits). On the week, Clemson had five doubles, three homers, 11 walks, and four HBPs against 43 strikeouts while going 6-7 on stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff had a 7.64 ERA, allowing 28 runs (28 earned) in 33.0 innings with 23 walks and 23 strikeouts. Clemson fielded at a .985 clip, committing two errors in 131 chances.