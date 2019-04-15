Maryland DE Mobley talks Clemson visit

Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha 2021 defensive end Colin Mobley made the trip to Clemson for the Tigers’ spring game April 6.

“I enjoyed the Clemson spring game,” Mobley said. “It was very electrifying seeing the players compete.”

It was Mobley’s first visit to Clemson since last year when he attended the spring game in April as well.

One thing in particular stood out to the 6-foot-4, 255-pound sophomore about his latest look at Dabo Swinney’s program.

“The highlight of my time on campus was seeing how much the players and coaches treat each other as if they were a family,” Mobley said.

Mobley’s offer list includes Florida, LSU, Texas A&M, Maryland, Penn State, Boston College, Duke, Iowa, Rutgers and Vanderbilt.

Some of those schools have made an especially strong impression on him to this point in his recruiting process.

“Schools that are standing out to me as of right now are LSU, Maryland, PSU, TAMU, Florida and Duke,” Mobley said.

The Tigers would enter the mix as one of Mobley’s favorites if they opt to pull the trigger on an offer moving forward.

“If Clemson were to extend an offer to me it would mean a lot,” he said. “I believe that they’ll be one of the top schools I’ll be choosing from when the time comes for me to do so.”