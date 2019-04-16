Tigers could shake things up for Florida tight end

Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit 2020 tight end Jonathan Odom owns over 30 scholarship offers. Last month, he announced a top 11 of Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Iowa, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue and Vanderbilt.

Though Clemson has not yet offered, the Tigers are showing interest and are planning to visit his school during the spring evaluation period, which began Monday.

“I’ve talked to both the co-offensive coordinator (Tony Elliott) and the tight ends coach (Danny Pearman),” Odom told The Clemson Insider. “They both told me they love my film and that they’re going to be coming down for spring to watch me.”

Odom (6-6, 240) is highly interested in Clemson and says the Tigers could shake things up in his recruitment should he receive an offer from them.

“I’ve been wanting to get in contact with Clemson for a while,” he said. “My main question for them is just do they have a plan on using a tight end in their offense more going forward, or do they like them where it’s at? That’s my main question for Clemson. But other than that, they’re pretty much the only other offer that could do anything to my list of schools.”

Odom, who is eyeing a preseason commitment, might make at least one visit to Clemson.

“I’m trying to get this decision done early before this next upcoming season,” he said. “But if they come down in the spring and something works out, then I’ll definitely be there for an unofficial and then maybe an official.”

Odom — the son of former Florida and Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Jason Odom — is coming off an official visit to Florida this past weekend and an official visit to LSU the weekend before that. He has scheduled an official visit to Purdue in June and plans to make an unofficial visit to Ohio State soon.

It remains to be seen who will get the final two official visits from Odom.

“The only other official visit I have is Purdue because Ohio State will be an unofficial,” he said. “So the last two spots for official visits is kind of going to be a toss-up, just something my family decides.”

Odom hauled in nine touchdown passes while helping Jesuit to a 12-2 record and an appearance in the Class 5A state semifinals in 2018. He is the No. 28 tight end in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite.