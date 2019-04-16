Tigers grab the lead on No. 4 Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Clemson took the lead and broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth inning against Georgia at Foley Field in Athens, Ga., Tuesday night.

With two outs, Kyle Wilkie singled to centerfield off Bulldogs’ starter Tim Elliott. The two-out hit brought home Sam Hall to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Hall opened the inning with a base hit to right field thanks to Georgia setting up the shift to the left side.

The Tigers then extended the lead to 2-0 on the very next pitch, as Bryar Hawkins crushed a ball off the wall in centerfield to score Wilkie. Hawkins slid into third base with a triple, his first of the season.

Clemson eventually ran off Elliott, who did not allow a run and gave up just three hits in 7 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball back on April 2. He gave up five hits in 5 2/3 innings of work on Tuesday.