4-star Louisiana athlete talks interest in Clemson

On Tuesday, four-star athlete Joel Williams trimmed down his list of over 40 offers when he announced his top 13 schools via Twitter.

Although Williams does not currently have an offer from Clemson, the Baton Rouge (La.) Madison Prep prospect included the Tigers in his top group.

TCI caught up with Louisiana’s top-ranked athlete about his interest in Clemson and why he considers it one of his favorites.

“Clemson shows a lot of love and I’ve really been loving Clemson since I was little,” Williams said.

“Who doesn’t like Clemson,” he added. “They’re champs and they put people in the league. I have to get up there though ASAP.”

Williams (6-2, 190) has been in contact with Clemson’s coaching staff and said he is looking to visit Clemson for the first time at some point in May.

“They tell me they love how I play but I talk to Coach (Brent) Venables the most,” Williams said. “They told me just come on campus.”

Along with Clemson, Williams named Kentucky, Georgia, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas, Auburn, LSU, Florida and Penn State in his top 13.

Williams said he is eyeing a summertime decision. He is the No. 1 athlete in the state of Louisiana according to the 247Sports Composite and ranked as high as the No. 113 overall prospect in the 2020 class per Rivals.