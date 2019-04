Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell is a disruptive defensive end who is equally destructive against the run and rushing the passer.

The two-time All-American had 27 career sacks, tying him for fourth in Clemson history. Ferrell also collected 50 career tackles for loss, good for sixth all-time at Clemson. Enjoy some of Ferrell’s fantastic plays in his 2019 NFL Draft Tape.

–video courtesy of the ACC Digital Network