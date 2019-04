Dexter Lawrence was a force for Clemson in his three seasons at Clemson.

The 350-pound defensive tackle was nimble on his feet and destructive to offensive game plans. The All-American and three-time All-ACC selection finished his career with 20 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

Enjoy the disruptive Dexter Lawrence’s 2019 NFL Draft Tape!

–video courtesy of the ACC Digital Network