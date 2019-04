Former Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins is one of the greatest defensive players to ever suit up for the Tigers.

The three-time All-American and three-time All-ACC selection had 41 career tackles for loss and 16 career sacks in his career in Tigertown.

The uber-athletic defensive lineman can play multiple positions on the line and also scored three offensive touchdowns.

Check out Christian Wilkins’ 2019 NFL Draft Tape.

—video courtesy of the ACC Digital Network