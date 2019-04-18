5-star Fleming, nation’s No. 1 WR, gives the latest

Clemson remains firmly in contention for the nation’s top-ranked wide receiver, five-star Julian Fleming, after offering him last summer and getting him on campus in March.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the Catawissa (Pa.) Southern Columbia standout to get the latest on his recruitment, visit plans and where the Tigers stand.

“Still think of them very highly and loved my visit, just trying to make sure we get back there,” Fleming said of Clemson.

Fleming (6-2, 200) has stayed in contact with Clemson co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach Jeff Scott.

“We just talked yesterday,” Fleming said. “Just trying to set up another visit to be around the coaches and the guys again.”

When might Clemson play host to the country’s No. 1 wideout again?

“Not sure yet,” he said. “Just looking through some dates at the moment.”

Fleming took his first official visit to Alabama this past weekend and has another official visit on his calendar.

“I got UGA at the end of May,” he said. “Only one set right now.”

In February, Fleming announced a top six of Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Penn State in no particular order.

Fleming said he is “not sure yet” when he will make his commitment.

“Could be sooner, could be later,” he said. “Just trying to make sure it’s the right fit.”

Clemson’s commits are making sure that Fleming knows he is wanted in Tigertown, and trying to get him to join the special 2020 class the Tigers are putting together.

“We got a big group chat with the commits so they push a little bit haha,” Fleming said.

Fleming is the No. 1 receiver in the 2020 recruiting class according to all of the major services. He is ranked as high as the No. 3 overall prospect in the country regardless of position by ESPN.