Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

Baseball

Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

By 2 hours ago

By: |

ACC teams went 10-3 (.769) against out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 188-79 (.704) in non-conference action on the season.

Florida State (3-0), Louisville (4-0), and Miami (FL) (4-0) each had undefeated weeks as six teams (Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, and North Carolina) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.

In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.

 

Boston College (19-19, 7-11)
This Week: 2-2
4/12 #17 Georgia Tech * W, 9-2
4/13 #17 Georgia Tech * L, 1-9
4/14 #17 Georgia Tech * L, 0-7
4/17 vs. Northeastern (Fenway Park) W, 5-3

#16 Clemson (25-12, 11-7)
This Week: 0-4
4/12 @ Florida State * L, 2-6
4/13 @ Florida State * L, 2-16
4/14 @ Florida State * L, 4-6
4/16 @ #4 Georgia L, 2-3 (20)

Duke (21-16, 8-10)
This Week: 3-1
4/13 Virginia Tech * W, 4-0
4/13 Virginia Tech * L, 2-6
4/14 Virginia Tech * W, 9-5
4/16 #16 Texas Tech W, 13-6

Florida State (22-13, 10-8)
This Week: 3-0
4/12 #13 Clemson * W, 6-2
4/13 #13 Clemson * W, 16-2
4/14 #13 Clemson * W, 6-4

#11 Georgia Tech (25-12, 11-7)
This Week: 3-1
4/12 @ Boston College * L, 2-9
4/13 @ Boston College * W, 9-1
4/14 @ Boston College * W, 7-0
4/16 #23 Auburn W, 11-6

#7 Louisville (29-8, 13-5)
This Week: 4-0
4/13 @ #2 NC State * W, 14-10
4/13 @ #2 NC State * W, 14-2
4/14 @ #2 NC State * W, 6-3
4/16 @ Kentucky W, 18-6

#22 Miami (FL) (26-12, 10-8)
This Week: 4-0
4/13 @ Virginia * W, 9-6
4/13 @ Virginia * W, 2-1
4/14 @ Virginia * W, 3-1
4/16 Florida Gulf Coast W, 13-4

#8 NC State (30-8, 12-6)
This Week: 1-3
4/13 #14 Louisville * L, 10-14
4/13 #14 Louisville * L, 2-14
4/14 #14 Louisville * L, 3-6
4/16 @ UNC Wilmington W, 14-7

#13 North Carolina (27-11, 10-8)
This Week: 2-2
4/12 @ Notre Dame * W, 10-1
4/13 @ Notre Dame * W, 13-6
4/13 @ Notre Dame * L, 3-4
4/16 vs. South Carolina (Charlotte, NC) L, 2-5

Notre Dame (14-21, 8-10)
This Week: 2-2
4/12 #18 North Carolina * L, 1-10
4/13 #18 North Carolina * L, 6-13
4/13 #18 North Carolina * W, 4-3
4/16 Northwestern W, 6-2

Pittsburgh (11-25, 3-15)
This Week: 2-3
4/12 Wake Forest * W, 8-3
4/13 Wake Forest * L, 8-20
4/13 Wake Forest * L, 6-7
4/16 Youngstown State W, 16-6
4/17 @ Kent State L, 8-9

Virginia (22-16, 8-10)
This Week: 1-3
4/13 Miami (FL) * L, 6-9
4/13 Miami (FL) * L, 1-2
4/14 Miami (FL) * L, 1-3
4/16 Radford W, 6-3

Virginia Tech (21-16, 6-12)
This Week: 1-2
4/13 @ Duke * L, 0-4
4/13 @ Duke * W, 6-2
4/14 @ Duke * L, 5-9

Wake Forest (22-16, 9-9)
This Week: 3-1
4/12 @ Pittsburgh * L, 3-8
4/13 @ Pittsburgh * W, 20-8
4/13 @ Pittsburgh * W, 7-6
4/16 Liberty W, 6-2

Upcoming ACC Schedule

Thursday, April 18
Florida State @ Virginia
#11 Georgia Tech @ Virginia Tech
#22 Miami (FL) @ #7 Louisville
#8 NC State @ Wake Forest

Friday, April 19
Boston College @ #13 North Carolina
Duke @ #16 Clemson
Florida State @ Virginia
#11 Georgia Tech @ Virginia Tech
#22 Miami (FL) @ #7 Louisville
#8 NC State @ Wake Forest
Notre Dame @ Pittsburgh

Saturday, April 20
Boston College @ #13 North Carolina
Duke @ #16 Clemson
Florida State @ Virginia
#11 Georgia Tech @ Virginia Tech
#22 Miami (FL) @ #7 Louisville
#8 NC State @ Wake Forest
Notre Dame @ Pittsburgh

Sunday, April 21
Boston College @ #13 North Carolina
Duke @ #16 Clemson
Notre Dame @ Pittsburgh

Tuesday, April 23
UMASS Lowell @ Boston College
Winthrop @ #16 Clemson
North Carolina Central @ Duke
Stetson @ Florida State
#11 Georgia Tech vs. #4 Georgia (SunTrust Park)
#7 Louisville @ Cincinnati
Tennessee Tech @ #8 NC State
Coastal Carolina @ #13 North Carolina
Valparaiso @ Notre Dame
Liberty @ Virginia
VMI @ Virginia Tech
Wake Forest @ Charlotte

Wednesday, April 24
Boston College @ Bryant
Tennessee Tech @ #16 Clemson
Stetson @ Florida State
Florida International @ #22 Miami (FL)
James Madison @ Virginia
Virginia Tech @ Radford

ACC Standings

Atlantic W L GB W L
Louisville 13 5 29 8
NC State 12 6 1.0 30 8
Clemson 11 7 2.0 25 8
Florida State 10 8 3.0 19 13
Wake Forest 9 9 4.0 12 19
Notre Dame 8 10 5.0 19 15
Boston College 7 11 6.0 17 17
Coastal W L GB W L
Georgia Tech 11 7 25 12
North Carolina 10 8 1.0 27 11
Miami (FL) 10 8 1.0 26 12
Duke 8 10 3.0 21 16
Virginia 8 10 3.0 22 16
Virginia Tech 6 12 5.0 21 16
Pittsburgh 3 15 8.0 11 25

ACC Tournament Standings

Seed Team ACC Win %
1 Louisville 13-5 .722
2 Georgia Tech 11-7 .611
3 NC State 12-6 .667
4 Clemson 11-7 .611
5 North Carolina 10-8 .556
6 Miami (FL) 10-8 .556
7 Florida State 10-8 .556
8 Wake Forest 9-9 .500
9 Duke 8-10 .444
10 Virginia 8-10 .444
11 Notre Dame 8-10 .444
12 Boston College 7-11 .389
——————————————————
13 Virginia Tech 6-12 .333
14 Pittsburgh 3-15 .167
Pool A Seeds: 1, 8, 12
Pool B Seeds: 2, 7, 11
Pool C Seeds: 3, 6, 10
Pool D Seeds: 4, 5, 9

ACC in the Polls

Baseball America
CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF
Pre 14 22 6 NR 11 NR NR 5 NR
2/18 14 22 6 NR 12 NR NR 5 NR
2/25 14 22 6 NR 12 NR NR 4 NR
3/4 21 22 6 NR 13 NR 23 3 NR
3/11 18 24 5 NR 13 NR 21 8 NR
3/18 25 NR 21 NR 10 NR 6 8 NR
3/25 24 NR 21 NR 16 NR 5 9 NR
4/1 21 NR NR NR 17 NR 4 9 NR
4/8 17 NR NR 18 20 NR 4 21 NR
4/15 23 NR NR 13 7 NR 9 17 NR

 

Collegiate Baseball
CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF
Pre 15 20 10 17 9 NR 22 8 NR
2/18 15 20 9 19 12 NR 22 8 NR
2/25 15 21 7 NR 12 NR 10 6 NR
3/4 20 22 1 NR 13 NR 5 4 NR
3/11 12 NR 1 NR 15 NR 2 14 NR
3/18 20 NR 14 NR 15 NR 1 16 NR
3/25 15 NR 20 NR 21 NR 1 22 NR
4/1 13 NR NR NR 16 NR 1 17 NR
4/8 13 NR NR 18 20 NR 2 21 NR
4/15 16 NR NR 19 8 22 11 14 NR

 

D1 Baseball
CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF
Pre 24 NR 13 NR 4 NR NR 7 20
2/18 24 NR 13 NR 8 NR NR 6 20
2/25 23 NR 13 NR 8 NR NR 5 NR
3/4 NR NR 11 NR 8 NR 22 3 NR
3/11 24 NR 10 NR 7 NR 20 15 NR
3/18 NR NR 21 NR 4 NR 6 16 NR
3/25 NR NR 20 NR 11 NR 5 16 NR
4/1 23 NR NR NR 10 NR 3 16 NR
4/8 16 NR NR 17 20 NR 3 21 NR
4/15 24 NR NR 11 8 23 9 17 NR

 

USA Today/ESPN
CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF
Pre 19 NR 11 NR 8 NR 23 6 NR
2/18 NP NP NP NP NP NR NP NP NP
2/25 NP NP NP NP NP NR NP NP NP
3/4 NR NR 7 NR 14 NR 17 3 NR
3/11 20 NR 6 NR 14 NR 12 15 NR
3/18 23 NR 19 NR 7 NR 5 13 NR
3/25 NR NR 21 NR 10 NR 4 17 NR
4/1 19 NR NR NR 10 NR 3 13 NR
4/8 16 NR NR 22 14 NR 4 18 NR
4/15 20 NR NR 16 7 NR 8 13 NR

 

, , , , Baseball, Feature

More TCI

Latest

reply
18hr

Dexter Lawrence was a force for Clemson in his three seasons at Clemson. The 350-pound defensive tackle was nimble on his feet and destructive to offensive game plans. The All-American and three-time (…)

reply
22hr

Clemson’s Clelin Ferrell is a disruptive defensive end who is equally destructive against the run and rushing the passer. The two-time All-American had 27 career sacks, tying him for fourth in Clemson (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home