Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

ACC teams went 10-3 (.769) against out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 188-79 (.704) in non-conference action on the season.
Florida State (3-0), Louisville (4-0), and Miami (FL) (4-0) each had undefeated weeks as six teams (Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, and North Carolina) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.
In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.
Boston College (19-19, 7-11)
This Week: 2-2
4/12
#17 Georgia Tech *
W, 9-2
4/13
#17 Georgia Tech *
L, 1-9
4/14
#17 Georgia Tech *
L, 0-7
4/17
vs. Northeastern (Fenway Park)
W, 5-3
#16 Clemson (25-12, 11-7)
This Week: 0-4
4/12
@ Florida State *
L, 2-6
4/13
@ Florida State *
L, 2-16
4/14
@ Florida State *
L, 4-6
4/16
@ #4 Georgia
L, 2-3 (20)
Duke (21-16, 8-10)
This Week: 3-1
4/13
Virginia Tech *
W, 4-0
4/13
Virginia Tech *
L, 2-6
4/14
Virginia Tech *
W, 9-5
4/16
#16 Texas Tech
W, 13-6
Florida State (22-13, 10-8)
This Week: 3-0
4/12
#13 Clemson *
W, 6-2
4/13
#13 Clemson *
W, 16-2
4/14
#13 Clemson *
W, 6-4
#11 Georgia Tech (25-12, 11-7)
This Week: 3-1
4/12
@ Boston College *
L, 2-9
4/13
@ Boston College *
W, 9-1
4/14
@ Boston College *
W, 7-0
4/16
#23 Auburn
W, 11-6
#7 Louisville (29-8, 13-5)
This Week: 4-0
4/13
@ #2 NC State *
W, 14-10
4/13
@ #2 NC State *
W, 14-2
4/14
@ #2 NC State *
W, 6-3
4/16
@ Kentucky
W, 18-6
#22 Miami (FL) (26-12, 10-8)
This Week: 4-0
4/13
@ Virginia *
W, 9-6
4/13
@ Virginia *
W, 2-1
4/14
@ Virginia *
W, 3-1
4/16
Florida Gulf Coast
W, 13-4
#8 NC State (30-8, 12-6)
This Week: 1-3
4/13
#14 Louisville *
L, 10-14
4/13
#14 Louisville *
L, 2-14
4/14
#14 Louisville *
L, 3-6
4/16
@ UNC Wilmington
W, 14-7
#13 North Carolina (27-11, 10-8)
This Week: 2-2
4/12
@ Notre Dame *
W, 10-1
4/13
@ Notre Dame *
W, 13-6
4/13
@ Notre Dame *
L, 3-4
4/16
vs. South Carolina (Charlotte, NC)
L, 2-5
Notre Dame (14-21, 8-10)
This Week: 2-2
4/12
#18 North Carolina *
L, 1-10
4/13
#18 North Carolina *
L, 6-13
4/13
#18 North Carolina *
W, 4-3
4/16
Northwestern
W, 6-2
Pittsburgh (11-25, 3-15)
This Week: 2-3
4/12
Wake Forest *
W, 8-3
4/13
Wake Forest *
L, 8-20
4/13
Wake Forest *
L, 6-7
4/16
Youngstown State
W, 16-6
4/17
@ Kent State
L, 8-9
Virginia (22-16, 8-10)
This Week: 1-3
4/13
Miami (FL) *
L, 6-9
4/13
Miami (FL) *
L, 1-2
4/14
Miami (FL) *
L, 1-3
4/16
Radford
W, 6-3
Virginia Tech (21-16, 6-12)
This Week: 1-2
4/13
@ Duke *
L, 0-4
4/13
@ Duke *
W, 6-2
4/14
@ Duke *
L, 5-9
Wake Forest (22-16, 9-9)
This Week: 3-1
4/12
@ Pittsburgh *
L, 3-8
4/13
@ Pittsburgh *
W, 20-8
4/13
@ Pittsburgh *
W, 7-6
4/16
Liberty
W, 6-2
Upcoming ACC Schedule
Thursday, April 18
Florida State @ Virginia
#11 Georgia Tech @ Virginia Tech
#22 Miami (FL) @ #7 Louisville
#8 NC State @ Wake Forest
Friday, April 19
Boston College @ #13 North Carolina
Duke @ #16 Clemson
Florida State @ Virginia
#11 Georgia Tech @ Virginia Tech
#22 Miami (FL) @ #7 Louisville
#8 NC State @ Wake Forest
Notre Dame @ Pittsburgh
Saturday, April 20
Boston College @ #13 North Carolina
Duke @ #16 Clemson
Florida State @ Virginia
#11 Georgia Tech @ Virginia Tech
#22 Miami (FL) @ #7 Louisville
#8 NC State @ Wake Forest
Notre Dame @ Pittsburgh
Sunday, April 21
Boston College @ #13 North Carolina
Duke @ #16 Clemson
Notre Dame @ Pittsburgh
Tuesday, April 23
UMASS Lowell @ Boston College
Winthrop @ #16 Clemson
North Carolina Central @ Duke
Stetson @ Florida State
#11 Georgia Tech vs. #4 Georgia (SunTrust Park)
#7 Louisville @ Cincinnati
Tennessee Tech @ #8 NC State
Coastal Carolina @ #13 North Carolina
Valparaiso @ Notre Dame
Liberty @ Virginia
VMI @ Virginia Tech
Wake Forest @ Charlotte
Wednesday, April 24
Boston College @ Bryant
Tennessee Tech @ #16 Clemson
Stetson @ Florida State
Florida International @ #22 Miami (FL)
James Madison @ Virginia
Virginia Tech @ Radford
ACC Standings
Atlantic
W
L
GB
W
L
Louisville
13
5
—
29
8
NC State
12
6
1.0
30
8
Clemson
11
7
2.0
25
8
Florida State
10
8
3.0
19
13
Wake Forest
9
9
4.0
12
19
Notre Dame
8
10
5.0
19
15
Boston College
7
11
6.0
17
17
Coastal
W
L
GB
W
L
Georgia Tech
11
7
—
25
12
North Carolina
10
8
1.0
27
11
Miami (FL)
10
8
1.0
26
12
Duke
8
10
3.0
21
16
Virginia
8
10
3.0
22
16
Virginia Tech
6
12
5.0
21
16
Pittsburgh
3
15
8.0
11
25
ACC Tournament Standings
Seed
Team
ACC
Win %
1
Louisville
13-5
.722
2
Georgia Tech
11-7
.611
3
NC State
12-6
.667
4
Clemson
11-7
.611
5
North Carolina
10-8
.556
6
Miami (FL)
10-8
.556
7
Florida State
10-8
.556
8
Wake Forest
9-9
.500
9
Duke
8-10
.444
10
Virginia
8-10
.444
11
Notre Dame
8-10
.444
12
Boston College
7-11
.389
——————————————————
13
Virginia Tech
6-12
.333
14
Pittsburgh
3-15
.167
Pool A Seeds: 1, 8, 12
Pool B Seeds: 2, 7, 11
Pool C Seeds: 3, 6, 10
Pool D Seeds: 4, 5, 9
