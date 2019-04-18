Around the ACC Baseball Diamond

ACC teams went 10-3 (.769) against out-of-conference competition on the week to move to a combined record of 188-79 (.704) in non-conference action on the season.

Florida State (3-0), Louisville (4-0), and Miami (FL) (4-0) each had undefeated weeks as six teams (Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami (FL), NC State, and North Carolina) remain ranked in the top-25 of at least one major poll.

In this weekly report, TCI updates games from the last week while looking at upcoming games from each member over the next week.

Boston College (19-19, 7-11) This Week: 2-2 4/12 #17 Georgia Tech * W, 9-2 4/13 #17 Georgia Tech * L, 1-9 4/14 #17 Georgia Tech * L, 0-7 4/17 vs. Northeastern (Fenway Park) W, 5-3

#16 Clemson (25-12, 11-7) This Week: 0-4 4/12 @ Florida State * L, 2-6 4/13 @ Florida State * L, 2-16 4/14 @ Florida State * L, 4-6 4/16 @ #4 Georgia L, 2-3 (20)

Duke (21-16, 8-10) This Week: 3-1 4/13 Virginia Tech * W, 4-0 4/13 Virginia Tech * L, 2-6 4/14 Virginia Tech * W, 9-5 4/16 #16 Texas Tech W, 13-6

Florida State (22-13, 10-8) This Week: 3-0 4/12 #13 Clemson * W, 6-2 4/13 #13 Clemson * W, 16-2 4/14 #13 Clemson * W, 6-4

#11 Georgia Tech (25-12, 11-7) This Week: 3-1 4/12 @ Boston College * L, 2-9 4/13 @ Boston College * W, 9-1 4/14 @ Boston College * W, 7-0 4/16 #23 Auburn W, 11-6

#7 Louisville (29-8, 13-5) This Week: 4-0 4/13 @ #2 NC State * W, 14-10 4/13 @ #2 NC State * W, 14-2 4/14 @ #2 NC State * W, 6-3 4/16 @ Kentucky W, 18-6

#22 Miami (FL) (26-12, 10-8) This Week: 4-0 4/13 @ Virginia * W, 9-6 4/13 @ Virginia * W, 2-1 4/14 @ Virginia * W, 3-1 4/16 Florida Gulf Coast W, 13-4

#8 NC State (30-8, 12-6) This Week: 1-3 4/13 #14 Louisville * L, 10-14 4/13 #14 Louisville * L, 2-14 4/14 #14 Louisville * L, 3-6 4/16 @ UNC Wilmington W, 14-7

#13 North Carolina (27-11, 10-8) This Week: 2-2 4/12 @ Notre Dame * W, 10-1 4/13 @ Notre Dame * W, 13-6 4/13 @ Notre Dame * L, 3-4 4/16 vs. South Carolina (Charlotte, NC) L, 2-5

Notre Dame (14-21, 8-10) This Week: 2-2 4/12 #18 North Carolina * L, 1-10 4/13 #18 North Carolina * L, 6-13 4/13 #18 North Carolina * W, 4-3 4/16 Northwestern W, 6-2

Pittsburgh (11-25, 3-15) This Week: 2-3 4/12 Wake Forest * W, 8-3 4/13 Wake Forest * L, 8-20 4/13 Wake Forest * L, 6-7 4/16 Youngstown State W, 16-6 4/17 @ Kent State L, 8-9

Virginia (22-16, 8-10) This Week: 1-3 4/13 Miami (FL) * L, 6-9 4/13 Miami (FL) * L, 1-2 4/14 Miami (FL) * L, 1-3 4/16 Radford W, 6-3

Virginia Tech (21-16, 6-12) This Week: 1-2 4/13 @ Duke * L, 0-4 4/13 @ Duke * W, 6-2 4/14 @ Duke * L, 5-9

Wake Forest (22-16, 9-9) This Week: 3-1 4/12 @ Pittsburgh * L, 3-8 4/13 @ Pittsburgh * W, 20-8 4/13 @ Pittsburgh * W, 7-6 4/16 Liberty W, 6-2

Upcoming ACC Schedule

Thursday, April 18

Florida State @ Virginia

#11 Georgia Tech @ Virginia Tech

#22 Miami (FL) @ #7 Louisville

#8 NC State @ Wake Forest

Friday, April 19

Boston College @ #13 North Carolina

Duke @ #16 Clemson

Florida State @ Virginia

#11 Georgia Tech @ Virginia Tech

#22 Miami (FL) @ #7 Louisville

#8 NC State @ Wake Forest

Notre Dame @ Pittsburgh

Saturday, April 20

Boston College @ #13 North Carolina

Duke @ #16 Clemson

Florida State @ Virginia

#11 Georgia Tech @ Virginia Tech

#22 Miami (FL) @ #7 Louisville

#8 NC State @ Wake Forest

Notre Dame @ Pittsburgh

Sunday, April 21

Boston College @ #13 North Carolina

Duke @ #16 Clemson

Notre Dame @ Pittsburgh

Tuesday, April 23

UMASS Lowell @ Boston College

Winthrop @ #16 Clemson

North Carolina Central @ Duke

Stetson @ Florida State

#11 Georgia Tech vs. #4 Georgia (SunTrust Park)

#7 Louisville @ Cincinnati

Tennessee Tech @ #8 NC State

Coastal Carolina @ #13 North Carolina

Valparaiso @ Notre Dame

Liberty @ Virginia

VMI @ Virginia Tech

Wake Forest @ Charlotte

Wednesday, April 24

Boston College @ Bryant

Tennessee Tech @ #16 Clemson

Stetson @ Florida State

Florida International @ #22 Miami (FL)

James Madison @ Virginia

Virginia Tech @ Radford

ACC Standings

Atlantic W L GB W L Louisville 13 5 — 29 8 NC State 12 6 1.0 30 8 Clemson 11 7 2.0 25 8 Florida State 10 8 3.0 19 13 Wake Forest 9 9 4.0 12 19 Notre Dame 8 10 5.0 19 15 Boston College 7 11 6.0 17 17 Coastal W L GB W L Georgia Tech 11 7 — 25 12 North Carolina 10 8 1.0 27 11 Miami (FL) 10 8 1.0 26 12 Duke 8 10 3.0 21 16 Virginia 8 10 3.0 22 16 Virginia Tech 6 12 5.0 21 16 Pittsburgh 3 15 8.0 11 25

ACC Tournament Standings

Seed Team ACC Win % 1 Louisville 13-5 .722 2 Georgia Tech 11-7 .611 3 NC State 12-6 .667 4 Clemson 11-7 .611 5 North Carolina 10-8 .556 6 Miami (FL) 10-8 .556 7 Florida State 10-8 .556 8 Wake Forest 9-9 .500 9 Duke 8-10 .444 10 Virginia 8-10 .444 11 Notre Dame 8-10 .444 12 Boston College 7-11 .389 —————————————————— 13 Virginia Tech 6-12 .333 14 Pittsburgh 3-15 .167 Pool A Seeds: 1, 8, 12

Pool B Seeds: 2, 7, 11

Pool C Seeds: 3, 6, 10

Pool D Seeds: 4, 5, 9

ACC in the Polls

Baseball America CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF Pre 14 22 6 NR 11 NR NR 5 NR 2/18 14 22 6 NR 12 NR NR 5 NR 2/25 14 22 6 NR 12 NR NR 4 NR 3/4 21 22 6 NR 13 NR 23 3 NR 3/11 18 24 5 NR 13 NR 21 8 NR 3/18 25 NR 21 NR 10 NR 6 8 NR 3/25 24 NR 21 NR 16 NR 5 9 NR 4/1 21 NR NR NR 17 NR 4 9 NR 4/8 17 NR NR 18 20 NR 4 21 NR 4/15 23 NR NR 13 7 NR 9 17 NR

Collegiate Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF Pre 15 20 10 17 9 NR 22 8 NR 2/18 15 20 9 19 12 NR 22 8 NR 2/25 15 21 7 NR 12 NR 10 6 NR 3/4 20 22 1 NR 13 NR 5 4 NR 3/11 12 NR 1 NR 15 NR 2 14 NR 3/18 20 NR 14 NR 15 NR 1 16 NR 3/25 15 NR 20 NR 21 NR 1 22 NR 4/1 13 NR NR NR 16 NR 1 17 NR 4/8 13 NR NR 18 20 NR 2 21 NR 4/15 16 NR NR 19 8 22 11 14 NR

D1 Baseball CU Duke FSU GT UofL MIA NCS UNC WF Pre 24 NR 13 NR 4 NR NR 7 20 2/18 24 NR 13 NR 8 NR NR 6 20 2/25 23 NR 13 NR 8 NR NR 5 NR 3/4 NR NR 11 NR 8 NR 22 3 NR 3/11 24 NR 10 NR 7 NR 20 15 NR 3/18 NR NR 21 NR 4 NR 6 16 NR 3/25 NR NR 20 NR 11 NR 5 16 NR 4/1 23 NR NR NR 10 NR 3 16 NR 4/8 16 NR NR 17 20 NR 3 21 NR 4/15 24 NR NR 11 8 23 9 17 NR