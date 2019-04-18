Top California cornerback to get visit from Clemson

Clemson already nabbed one of the top cornerbacks in the 2020 recruiting class with Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian star Fred Davis, but it plans on taking a couple more at the position this year.

There are a few names in the hat right now, including Miami (Fla.) Central’s Jalen Harrell and Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei’s Darion Green-Warren.

Green-Warren told The Clemson Insider that he is frequently in contact with Georgia, USC, Florida State, Michigan and Clemson.

“I spoke with coach Reed two days ago and they told me that they will be down this spring to see me,” he said. “We talk about life expectations and a little football.”

Green-Warren said that he has established a great relationship with the Tiger coaching staff.

“Clemson coaches are different because coach Reed doesn’t just talk football, he talks about everything else, family, faith and expectations,” he said.

While Green-Warren doesn’t have a Clemson offer yet, the potential for one could be there following Reed’s upcoming visit to Southern California.

“This spring they are coming to do a character check, and coach Reed said they are taking two more DB’s so I’m looking forward to how the spring visit goes,” he said.

The California product also told TCI that the Tigers have a very good chance at getting a commitment from him if an offers pops up on the radar soon.

“They most definitely have a shot. To see where the program is going is unmatched in college football right now,” Green-Warren said. “I would say Clemson’s family atmosphere is different from every school.”

Right now, Georgia, USC, Michigan, Florida State and Tennessee are recruiting him the hardest, but Green-Warren doesn’t have any favorites right now.

“After the spring I will narrow it down to three schools and make a summer commitment,” he said.

Green-Warren would be a big grab for Clemson, especially if they can also close on D.J, Uiagalelei. Southern California is one area of the country that the Tigers haven’t tapped into yet, but it looks like they may be opening the doors soon. Either way, keep your eyes on Green-Warren.