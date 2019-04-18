Will Mullen go in the first round of the NFL Draft?

Trayvon Mullen was a lock-down corner for Clemson this past season.

He brings great size and athleticism to the position and some think he has what it takes to be a first-round pick in next Thursday’s NFL Draft in Nashville, Tenn.

The 2018 Second-Team All-ACC selection had four career interceptions, including one in the national championship game and 12 career pass breakups.

Mullen can matchup with any receiver on the field and is also physical in the run game. He proved that when he was named the Defensive MVP in the Tigers’ 44-16 win over Alabama in the national championship game. He had six tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception he returned 46 yards.

Check out Trayvon Mullen’s 2019 NFL Draft tape courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.