Hall, Wilkie postgame

Sam Hall had the game of his life Friday night as he hit two home runs, stole home and made a diving catch in center field.  Hall and Wilkie met with the media following the loss to Duke.

After Duke took the lead with four runs in the top of the fourth Clemson responded. Bo Majkowski and Jordan Greene walked to start the bottom of the fourth.  Justin Hawkins bunted the runners over.  (…)

Clemson took the lead in the first Friday night against Duke. Sam Hall started the game off with a bang for the Tigers.  In the top of the first Hall hit a solo home run to left field. After one the Tigers led (…)

