Hall, Wilkie postgame

Sam Hall had the game of his life Friday night as he hit two home runs, stole home and made a diving catch in center field. Hall and Wilkie met with the media following the loss to Duke.
Watch the players press conference on TCITV:
Sam Hall had the game of his life Friday night as he hit two home runs, stole home and made a diving catch in center field. Hall and Wilkie met with the media following the loss to Duke.
Watch the players press conference on TCITV:
Following Clemson’s loss to Duke Friday night head coach Monte Lee discussed Bryce Teodosio’s eye injury. Watch his comments on TCITV: https://youtu.be/6Z0XWA5Gzss
Ethan Murray’s two-out single in the ninth inning tied the score, then Michael Rothenberg’s double plated Murray for the go-ahead run in Duke’s 9-8 win over No. 16 Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday (…)
Duke rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat No. 16 Clemson, 9-8, Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. It was the fifth loss in a row for the Tigers. Ethan Murray’s two-out single in (…)
After Duke took the lead with four runs in the top of the fourth Clemson responded. Bo Majkowski and Jordan Greene walked to start the bottom of the fourth. Justin Hawkins bunted the runners over. (…)
Dabo Swinney likes to remind his football players that what they did the year before means nothing this year. And though he is the first Clemson football coach to win two national championships, he feels (…)
In-state wide receiver Derrick Fields Jr. of Travelers Rest unofficially visited Clemson for the spring game on April 6 after being invited by the Tigers to attend. “It was great,” Fields said (…)
Clemson stretched the lead in the bottom of the third. James Parker started things off with a double down the left field line. Logan Davidson walked and the runners advanced on a wild pitch. Grayson (…)
Clemson took the lead in the first Friday night against Duke. Sam Hall started the game off with a bang for the Tigers. In the top of the first Hall hit a solo home run to left field. After one the Tigers led (…)
On Friday, Sports Illustrated writer Andy Staples said on his SiriusXM Radio show that Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich is one of Texas A&M’s top candidates to replace Scott Woodward, who left (…)
Former Clemson University men’s basketball guard David Young, a starter on the school’s 1990 ACC regular season championship team, died Friday after battling an illness. Young’s passing was confirmed (…)