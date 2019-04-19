Is Dan Radakovich interested in Texas A&M job?

On Friday, Sports Illustrated writer Andy Staples said on his SiriusXM Radio show that Clemson Athletic Director Dan Radakovich is one of Texas A&M’s top candidates to replace Scott Woodward, who left the Aggies earlier this week to take over as the new athletic director at LSU.

Upon hearing about Staples’ comments, Radakovich told The Clemson Insider he is flattered, but he loves Clemson.

“I’m flattered they would be interested, but I am happy here at Clemson,” he said. “I’m not leaving Clemson. We have more work to do here and I am blessed to have this opportunity. We so enjoy the university and the community.

“I have a great boss. I have a great board of trustees and they allow our program to do the things necessary to have a great program. So, I am here at Clemson, brother.”

Radakovich confirmed that no one from or representing Texas A&M has reached out to him about their director of athletics position.

Radakovich is in his eighth year at Clemson where he has continuously led the athletic department to high achievements both on the field and in the classroom while developing significant upgrades in finance and facilities.

He was named the SportsBusiness Journal Athletics Director of the Year for 2016, after being named a finalist in 2015.

Since his arrival in December 2012, the athletic department has received approvals for $176 million in capital project improvements and has increased spending on direct student-athlete development programs including nutrition, mental health and professional development. His department has increased overall revenue from $69 million in fiscal year 2014 to a budgeted $110 million in 2018.

Radakovich was one of 13 people, including one of only five FBS directors of athletics, to be named to the first College Football Playoff Committee in 2014.