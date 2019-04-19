Tigers ready to prove themselves all over again

Dabo Swinney likes to remind his football players that what they did the year before means nothing this year. And though he is the first Clemson football coach to win two national championships, he feels Tiger fans have the right to hold him to the same philosophy.

Swinney confirmed earlier this week at the Greenville County Clemson Club’s Prowl & Growl event that fans will come up to him and tell him what he is doing wrong.

“Of course, that is just kind of part of it, you know,” the Clemson head coach said. “It’s a new year. There are new decisions and last year’s decisions don’t carry over to this year’s decisions. You have to do it all over again.”

Clemson is coming off the greatest one season in the modern of college football. The Tigers completed a perfect 15-0 season—the school’s fourth perfect season—with a 44-16 victory over Alabama in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

Clemson is the first school since 1897 to go 15-0.

But despite all of the excitement and buzz still surrounding last season, fans are anxious to get the 2019 season going and to see if the Tigers can do it again.

“I love all of that. I love the fact that everybody is excited about what’s next,” Swinney said. “Then the next season and this team and still not giving us credit for last year.

“We have to go prove it all over again and I am no different.”

Clemson will have to do it as the preseason No. 1-ranked more than likely. The defending national champions were ranked No.1 in ESPN’s Preseason FPI Poll, which was released on Thursday. ESPN’s predictor also has the Tigers with an 83 percent chance to make the CFP for a fifth straight year.

The four-letter network also has Clemson with a 36 percent chance of winning the national championship, the nation’s best. Alabama is second with a 27 percent chance.