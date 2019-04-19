Tigers welcome Blue Devils for Key ACC Series

Baseball

No. 16 Clemson (25-12, 11-7 ACC) welcomes Duke (21-16, 8-10 ACC) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for an important three-game ACC series. Game times are scheduled for 6:00PM Friday, 3:00PM Saturday, and 1:00PM Sunday.

 

The Series

Meetings: 201 (first met in 1904)
Series Record: Clemson leads 130-69-2
Record at Clemson: Clemson leads 28-25-1 (Clemson leads 49-7 at DKS)
Last Meeting(s): Duke won 6-3 at 2017 ACC Tournament in Louisville
vs. Lee: Lee trails 1-3 (CU: 1-3)

Quick Hits

Clemson is 39-17 all-time on April 19 with a 22-6 mark at home.
The Tigers are 36-21-1 all-time on April 20 with a 15-7 mark at home.
Clemson is 39-22-1 all-time on April 21 with a 21-9 mark at home.
The Tigers have won the last 11 series between the teams at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Clemson swept three-game series in 1995, 2001, 2005, 2007, and 2011 while winning two of three games in 1997, 1999, 2003, 2009, and 2013. The Tigers also swept a rain-shortened two-game series in Duke’s last visit in 2015.

The Blue Devils

Head Coach: Chris Pollard (7th season at Duke)
2018 Recap: 45-18 (18-11; 2nd Coastal) – Lubbock Super Regional – #10 Final Ranking
Preseason: T-2nd in ACC Coastal Division (7 teams)
Road Record: 4-5 (15-10 in 2018)
Last Week: W, 13-6 vs. #16 Texas Tech (Tue, 4/16)
W, 9-5 vs. Virginia Tech (Sun, 4/14)
L, 2-6 vs. Virginia Tech (Sat, 4/13)
W, 4-0 vs. Virginia Tech (Sat, 4/13)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.4 RPG, .277 BA, 75 2B, 12 3B, 27 HR, 167 BB, 44 HBP, 339 K, 49-60 SB
Pitching: 3.72 ERA, .233 OBA (293 hits), 169 BB, 41 HBP, & 386 K in 334.0 IP
Fielding: .962 (50 errors in 1332 chances)

The Tigers

2018 Recap: 47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
Preseason: 3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
Home Record: 16-6 (28-9 in 2018)
Last Week: L, 2-3 (20) vs. #4 Georgia (Tue, 4/16)
L, 4-6 @ Florida State (Sun, 4/14)
L, 2-16 @ Florida State (Sat, 4/13)
L, 2-6 @ Florida State (Fri, 4/12)
2019 Stats
Hitting: 6.3 RPG, .254 BA, 70 2B, 5 3B, 43 HR, 174 BB, 42 HBP, 351 K, 63-81 SB
Pitching: 3.59 ERA, .227 OBA (284 hits), 136 BB, 41 HBP, & 342 K in 341.1 IP
Fielding: .970 (43 errors in 1425 chances)

Projected Staring Lineups

Duke
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 38 Michael Rothenberg SO .233 BA, 4 2B, 5 HR, & 25 RBI in 37 games
1B 3 Chris Crabtree SO .266 BA, 10 2B, 3 HR, & 23 RBI in 36 games
2B 36 Joey Loperfido SO .333 BA, 2 2B, 1 HR, & 8 RBI in 14 games
SS 1 Ethan Murray FR .280 BA, 3 2B, 3 HR, & 27 RBI in 37 games
3B 42 Erikson Nichols JR .268 BA, 8 2B, 24 RBI, & 17 R in 37 games
LF 23 Kyle Gallagher GR .268 BA, 6 2B, 4 HR, & 19 RBI in 37 games
CF 15 Kennie Taylor SR .337 BA, 17 2B, 4 HR, & 34 RBI in 37 games
RF 43 Chase Cheek JR .292 BA, 10 2B, 1 HR, & 17 RBI in 36 games
DH 20 Matt Mervis JR .341 BA, 3 2B, 4 HR, & 19 RBI in 29 games
Clemson
POS # Player YR 2019 Stats
C 10 Kyle Wilkie JR .259 BA, 5 2B, 1 HR, & 17 RBI in 34 games
1B 44 Bryar Hawkins FR .286 BA, 5 2B, 4 HR, & 17 RBI in 31 games
2B 5 Sam Hall SO .270 BA, 11 2B, 4 HR, & 21 RBI in 37 games
SS 8 Logan Davidson JR .288 BA, 10 2B, 10 HR, & 35 RBI in 37 games
3B 15 James Parker FR .225 BA, 2 2B, 1 HR, & 5 RBI in 21 games
LF 4 Grayson Byrd *SR .295 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 29 RBI in 37 games
CF 13 Bryce Teodosio SO .240 BA, 7 2B, 8 HR, & 27 RBI in 37 games
RF 16 Bo Majkowski SO .286 BA, 8 2B, 1 3B, & 12 RBI in 32 games
DH 30 Davis Sharpe FR .288 BA, 4 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 29 games

Probable Staring Pitchers

Game One
RHP 35 Ben Gross GR 5-2/12 app (5 GS)/2.14 ERA (33.2 IP)/.133 OBA (15 hits)/15 BB/46 K
RHP 30 Davis Sharpe FR 5-2/9 app (9 GS)/2.06 ERA (52.1 IP)/.186 OBA (34 hits)/18 BB/61 K
Game Two
LHP 27 Bill Chillari JR 2-2/12 app (9 GS)/4.29 ERA (42.0 IP)/.241 OBA (38 hits)/14 BB/31 K
LHP 20 Mat Clark *SO 7-1/9 app (6 GS)/2.84 ERA (44.1 IP)/.196 OBA (30 hits)/11 BB/35 K
Game Three
Duke has not announced a starter for Game Three.
LHP 32 Jacob Hennessy JR 3-0/8 app (2 GS)/3.13 ERA (23.0 IP)/.185 OBA (15 hits)/8 BB/17 K

Tiger Career Stats vs. Duke

Player AVG G-S AB R H RBI BB-K Other
Byrd .333 1-1 3 0 1 0 0-1
Wilkie .333 1-1 3 0 1 0 1-0
Davidson .250 1-1 4 1 1 1 0-0 HR
Greene .083 4-4 12 2 1 1 3-2 SF, SH
Pitcher ERA G-S W-L IP H R ER BB-K OBA
Griffith 27.00 1-0 0-1 0.1 2 3 1 0-1 .500

 

