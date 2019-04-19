Tigers welcome Blue Devils for Key ACC Series

No. 16 Clemson (25-12, 11-7 ACC) welcomes Duke (21-16, 8-10 ACC) to Doug Kingsmore Stadium for an important three-game ACC series. Game times are scheduled for 6:00PM Friday, 3:00PM Saturday, and 1:00PM Sunday.
The Series
|Meetings:
|201 (first met in 1904)
|Series Record:
|Clemson leads 130-69-2
|Record at Clemson:
|Clemson leads 28-25-1 (Clemson leads 49-7 at DKS)
|Last Meeting(s):
|Duke won 6-3 at 2017 ACC Tournament in Louisville
|vs. Lee:
|Lee trails 1-3 (CU: 1-3)
Quick Hits
|Clemson is 39-17 all-time on April 19 with a 22-6 mark at home.
|The Tigers are 36-21-1 all-time on April 20 with a 15-7 mark at home.
|Clemson is 39-22-1 all-time on April 21 with a 21-9 mark at home.
|The Tigers have won the last 11 series between the teams at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. Clemson swept three-game series in 1995, 2001, 2005, 2007, and 2011 while winning two of three games in 1997, 1999, 2003, 2009, and 2013. The Tigers also swept a rain-shortened two-game series in Duke’s last visit in 2015.
The Blue Devils
|Head Coach:
|Chris Pollard (7th season at Duke)
|2018 Recap:
|45-18 (18-11; 2nd Coastal) – Lubbock Super Regional – #10 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|T-2nd in ACC Coastal Division (7 teams)
|Road Record:
|4-5 (15-10 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|W, 13-6 vs. #16 Texas Tech (Tue, 4/16)
W, 9-5 vs. Virginia Tech (Sun, 4/14)
L, 2-6 vs. Virginia Tech (Sat, 4/13)
W, 4-0 vs. Virginia Tech (Sat, 4/13)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.4 RPG, .277 BA, 75 2B, 12 3B, 27 HR, 167 BB, 44 HBP, 339 K, 49-60 SB
|Pitching:
|3.72 ERA, .233 OBA (293 hits), 169 BB, 41 HBP, & 386 K in 334.0 IP
|Fielding:
|.962 (50 errors in 1332 chances)
The Tigers
|2018 Recap:
|47-16 (22-8; 1st Atlantic) – Clemson Regional – #18 Final Ranking
|Preseason:
|3rd (one first-place vote) in ACC Atlantic Division (7 teams)
|Home Record:
|16-6 (28-9 in 2018)
|Last Week:
|L, 2-3 (20) vs. #4 Georgia (Tue, 4/16)
L, 4-6 @ Florida State (Sun, 4/14)
L, 2-16 @ Florida State (Sat, 4/13)
L, 2-6 @ Florida State (Fri, 4/12)
|2019 Stats
|Hitting:
|6.3 RPG, .254 BA, 70 2B, 5 3B, 43 HR, 174 BB, 42 HBP, 351 K, 63-81 SB
|Pitching:
|3.59 ERA, .227 OBA (284 hits), 136 BB, 41 HBP, & 342 K in 341.1 IP
|Fielding:
|.970 (43 errors in 1425 chances)
Projected Staring Lineups
|Duke
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|38
|Michael Rothenberg
|SO
|.233 BA, 4 2B, 5 HR, & 25 RBI in 37 games
|1B
|3
|Chris Crabtree
|SO
|.266 BA, 10 2B, 3 HR, & 23 RBI in 36 games
|2B
|36
|Joey Loperfido
|SO
|.333 BA, 2 2B, 1 HR, & 8 RBI in 14 games
|SS
|1
|Ethan Murray
|FR
|.280 BA, 3 2B, 3 HR, & 27 RBI in 37 games
|3B
|42
|Erikson Nichols
|JR
|.268 BA, 8 2B, 24 RBI, & 17 R in 37 games
|LF
|23
|Kyle Gallagher
|GR
|.268 BA, 6 2B, 4 HR, & 19 RBI in 37 games
|CF
|15
|Kennie Taylor
|SR
|.337 BA, 17 2B, 4 HR, & 34 RBI in 37 games
|RF
|43
|Chase Cheek
|JR
|.292 BA, 10 2B, 1 HR, & 17 RBI in 36 games
|DH
|20
|Matt Mervis
|JR
|.341 BA, 3 2B, 4 HR, & 19 RBI in 29 games
|Clemson
|POS
|#
|Player
|YR
|2019 Stats
|C
|10
|Kyle Wilkie
|JR
|.259 BA, 5 2B, 1 HR, & 17 RBI in 34 games
|1B
|44
|Bryar Hawkins
|FR
|.286 BA, 5 2B, 4 HR, & 17 RBI in 31 games
|2B
|5
|Sam Hall
|SO
|.270 BA, 11 2B, 4 HR, & 21 RBI in 37 games
|SS
|8
|Logan Davidson
|JR
|.288 BA, 10 2B, 10 HR, & 35 RBI in 37 games
|3B
|15
|James Parker
|FR
|.225 BA, 2 2B, 1 HR, & 5 RBI in 21 games
|LF
|4
|Grayson Byrd
|*SR
|.295 BA, 9 2B, 4 HR, & 29 RBI in 37 games
|CF
|13
|Bryce Teodosio
|SO
|.240 BA, 7 2B, 8 HR, & 27 RBI in 37 games
|RF
|16
|Bo Majkowski
|SO
|.286 BA, 8 2B, 1 3B, & 12 RBI in 32 games
|DH
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|.288 BA, 4 2B, 3 HR, & 15 RBI in 29 games
Probable Staring Pitchers
|Game One
|RHP
|35
|Ben Gross
|GR
|5-2/12 app (5 GS)/2.14 ERA (33.2 IP)/.133 OBA (15 hits)/15 BB/46 K
|RHP
|30
|Davis Sharpe
|FR
|5-2/9 app (9 GS)/2.06 ERA (52.1 IP)/.186 OBA (34 hits)/18 BB/61 K
|Game Two
|LHP
|27
|Bill Chillari
|JR
|2-2/12 app (9 GS)/4.29 ERA (42.0 IP)/.241 OBA (38 hits)/14 BB/31 K
|LHP
|20
|Mat Clark
|*SO
|7-1/9 app (6 GS)/2.84 ERA (44.1 IP)/.196 OBA (30 hits)/11 BB/35 K
|Game Three
|Duke has not announced a starter for Game Three.
|LHP
|32
|Jacob Hennessy
|JR
|3-0/8 app (2 GS)/3.13 ERA (23.0 IP)/.185 OBA (15 hits)/8 BB/17 K
Tiger Career Stats vs. Duke
|Player
|AVG
|G-S
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|BB-K
|Other
|Byrd
|.333
|1-1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0-1
|Wilkie
|.333
|1-1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1-0
|Davidson
|.250
|1-1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0-0
|HR
|Greene
|.083
|4-4
|12
|2
|1
|1
|3-2
|SF, SH
|Pitcher
|ERA
|G-S
|W-L
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB-K
|OBA
|Griffith
|27.00
|1-0
|0-1
|0.1
|2
|3
|1
|0-1
|.500