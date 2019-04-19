Tucker can't wait to join the Tigers

One of several commits that made the trip to Clemson for the spring game on April 6 was four-star offensive lineman Bryn Tucker of Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic.

It marked Tucker’s first time at Clemson since he committed to the Tigers in mid-March over offers from Virginia Tech, LSU, Tennessee and many other major programs.

Tucker’s parents accompanied him on the visit to Tigertown.

“It was awesome as usual,” Tucker said. “Felt great coming back to see the fans and players. Me and my family had a great time and I can’t wait to be a part of the team.”

Tucker enjoyed watching the 2019 version of the Tigers in action and liked what he saw from Dabo Swinney’s group during the spring game.

“The team played great and the players were really hyped to be out there on a great day for football,” Tucker said. “The OL looked smooth in warmups and also performed well during the game.”

Tucker (6-5, 310) was able to spend time with the coaching staff while on campus, and said he talks often with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell when he’s not on campus.

“I’ve been speaking to coach Caldwell usually around two to three times a week,” Tucker said. “They want to see me around 305 coming into my freshman year while looking lean. Been working on it.”

Tucker plans to enroll early at Clemson in January. But before then, he is aiming to accomplish a few specific goals during his upcoming senior season.

“One, state championship ring for my senior season. Two, being a leader for my team and building a strong chemistry for each other. Three, keep working hard every day to improve my weaknesses,” Tucker said.

Tucker is one of the top-rated prospects in Clemson’s 2020 class according to ESPN, which ranks him as the No. 6 offensive tackle and No. 29 overall prospect in the country.