Clemson visit impresses 4-star Virginia lineman

Four-star class of 2021 offensive lineman Colston Powers visited Clemson for the spring game earlier this month and came away impressed after checking out the school and program.

“It was great,” Powers said. “Loved the atmosphere and just the way they showed how much they cared about everyone there. They definitely have something special going on.”

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound prospect from Daleville, Va., had a good conversation with Clemson offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell while on campus.

“He just told me he couldn’t wait to recruit me and that I was still young so he couldn’t wait to watch me grow,” Powers said. “Just showed a lot of love. It was great.”

Powers attends Lord Botetourt, the same high school that produced current Virginia Tech offensive lineman Jesse Hanson, who was offered by Clemson in the 2019 recruiting cycle. Caldwell visited their school during the spring evaluation period last year.

Powers has picked up early offers from Virginia and Coastal Carolina and hopes to see the Tigers enter the mix moving forward.

“It’d mean the world to get an offer from Clemson,” he said.

What is Powers looking for in a school as he goes through the recruiting process?

“Just all that’s going to matter is that it’s a great school and somewhere that I will feel like I’m at home,” he said.

Powers made a visit to Virginia on Friday and has also recently visited Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Louisville, Tennessee, App State and James Madison. He is considered a four-star prospect by 247Sports, which ranks him as the No. 26 offensive tackle in the 2021 class.