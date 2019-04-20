First Pitch with Katie: Duke vs. Clemson preview two

After Duke rallied for two runs in the ninth inning Friday night, Clemson dropped its fifth straight game with a 9-8 loss to the Blue Devils.
The Clemson Insider’s Katie Florio brings you the latest from the second game of the series.
Clemson jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a sacrifice-fly by Logan Davidson that scored Sam Hall. Hall led off with a single and moved all the way over to third base with no outs (…)
Former Clemson offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt is expected to be one of possibly 10 Tigers to be drafted in next week’s NFL Draft. Many expect him to be drafted in the late second to third round of the draft, (…)
Four-star class of 2021 offensive lineman Colston Powers visited Clemson for the spring game earlier this month and came away impressed after checking out the school and program. “It was great,” Powers (…)
The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 16 Clemson’s 9-8 loss to Duke on Friday evening at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. What happened? The Tigers (25-11, 11-7 ACC) jumped to an early (…)
Earlier this week at fourth-ranked Georgia, No. 16 Clemson could not buy a hit in clutch situations. The Tigers were 1-for-17 at the plate with runners in scoring position and subsequently lost the game by one (…)
Clemson played host to an under-the-radar prospect earlier this month in Jamaal Jones of Powder Springs, Georgia. The 2021 defensive end from McEachern High School made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the (…)
Clemson head coach Monte Lee said Friday night’s 9-8 loss to Duke was one of his toughest as a head coach. Lee was proud of how his team battled at the plate. “We needed to be good offensively. It just (…)
Clemson’s Sam Hall had the game of his life Friday night as he hit two home runs, stole home and made a diving catch in center field. Hall and catcher Kyle Wilkie met with the media following the Tigers’ 9-8 (…)
Following Clemson’s 9-8 loss to Duke Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson, head coach Monte Lee discussed Bryce Teodosio’s eye injury. Watch Lee’s comments on TCITV: (…)