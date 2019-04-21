Big in-state OL breaks down ‘great visit’ to Clemson

In-state offensive lineman Chase Sweigart of Chapin, S.C., returned to Clemson earlier this month for the spring game. Although he is just a freshman in the class of 2022, Sweigart stands at a sturdy 6-foot-6 and 280 pounds.

“I had a really great visit for the spring game,” he said. “As soon as I got to the complex I was greeted by coach (Robbie) Caldwell right at the entrance. I always love talking with him and he always is happy to see me and my family when I go to camp each year.”

Sweigart has been a longtime participant in the Dabo Swinney Camps and plans to camp at Clemson again this summer.

“I have been attending camp there since second grade and I really started to know the coaching staff in sixth grade,” he said. “My family also loves (graduate assistant) coach Maverick Morris. We talked for awhile as well. I also thanked coach (Brent) Venables for the invitation, and they gave me some helpful tips to stay healthy by eating right and continue working hard on strength and conditioning.

“Coach Venables expressed he had the opportunity to invite me that day and was happy I made it up there. I’ve always had a good relationship with Coach Venables and Coach Caldwell since sixth grade.”

Sweigart singled out several parts of the visit that stood out to him.

“There were lots of highlights throughout the day for me,” he said. “One was the awesome football facility. I had a good time hanging out and meeting other recruits around the country. We toured the weight room, and being on the sideline was great. I liked the teamwork and competitiveness between the two teams. The best thing was Dabo’s post game speech. It was cool to be in the locker room with the team after the game. Overall, I had a great time with good people.”

In addition to camping at Clemson this summer, Sweigart plans to visit for the season opener against Georgia Tech in August.