Clemson surges back in fifth, led by Hawkins' grand slam

With one swing of the bat Justin Hawkins brought life back into Doug Kingsmore Stadium thanks to a two-out grand slam that tied the game at eight.

Clemson was trailing Duke 8-2 going into the bottom of the fifth inning. After two quick outs Grayson Byrd added a run with a solo home run to make it 8-3. Kyle Wilkie then walked and Bryar Hawkins followed with a single. After that Bo Majkowski walked as well. Davis Sharpe was then hit by a pitch to bring in Wilkie and make it 8-4.

Matt Dockman then came into pitch and Hawkins crushed a 2-0 pitch into the Chapman grandstands. Clemson and Duke are now tied going to the sixth inning.