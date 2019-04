Clemson head coach Monte Lee said his team will be fine after being swept by Duke over the weekend.

The Blue Devils completed the sweep on Sunday with a 9-8 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson. It’s the first time Duke has swept Clemson in a three-game series since 1909 and and the first time in a season since 1962.

Lee delivered that message to his team after the heartbreaking loss.

