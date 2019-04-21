Lee will not kick his team while they’re down

Twice on Sunday No. 16 Clemson was robbed of a run.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, with the game tied and with one out, Bo Majkowski stood 90-feet from home plate with the go-ahead run. Jordan Greene did what he was supposed to do, he put the ball in play, hitting the baseball to left field.

Majkowski tagged up and headed home. But Duke left fielder Kyle Gallagher made a perfect throw on a one hopper to home plate, gunning down the Clemson runner.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, with the Tigers trailing by a run thanks to Matt Mervis’ solo home run in the top of the inning, catcher Kyle Wilkie led off with a long ball to deep left field for what looked like a game-tying home run, instead Gallagher robbed the Tigers again of another run, this time going up and climbing the wall to keep it in the ballpark.

Two batters later, freshman Davis Sharpe launched a shot to left, but the ball just fell short of the wall, as Gallagher secured it and Duke’s first three-game sweep of the Tigers since 1909 with a 9-8 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

“I feel for my guys. I really do,” Clemson head coach Monte Lee said afterward. “I feel for my kids today because we had an opportunity to win the game and we didn’t. But hopefully, again, on Tuesday we can find a way to regroup and refocus and find a way to get back on track.”

The Tigers (25-15, 11-10 ACC) have lost seven straight games overall and seven in a row in conference play as well. The seven straight defeats overall, marks the longest for the Clemson baseball program since 2008, the last time it did not make the NCAA Tournament and the only time since 1987.

“We are going to be fine and I told the team that after the game today,” Lee sad. “We are going to be fine. We just have to keep showing up every day and competing. You can’t focus on the outside noise and all the frustration and all of those things.

“You have to stay positive with the guys. We have played good baseball this year and we need to constantly remind our guys of that.”

It has not helped Clemson that it is banged up. Pitcher Mat Clark did not pitch this weekend due to an injury. Starting center fielder Bryce Teodosio missed all weekend with an eye injury, plus outfielders Michael Green and Kier Meredith have been out for quite some time now.

“We are not going to make any excuses. There are no excuses to make,” Lee said. “We just have to show up and keep plugging away and keep competing. You know, teams have to deal with it. Every team has to deal with a tough time. Ours may be a little tougher than most right now, that is for sure. But it all starts with me. I have to show up here every day with a positive attitude and keep continuing to push our guys to compete and try to take the pressure off of them.

“Right now, I think they are feeling a little too much pressure and are trying to do too much. I actually thought today when we tied the game up, from the sixth inning on, we looked like our old selves a little bit more. We were just one swing of the bat and one opportunity away from winning the game. But it did not happen for us.”

Lee admits the losing streak has been hard on him, too. He said he has reached out to several head coaches in the last few days and has asked for advice.

What he took away from those conversations is they can’t keep talking about it. He can’t kick his team in the gut, when they are already being kicked in the gut by everyone else.

“I think sometimes, talking about it all the time is non-productive,” the Clemson coach said. “The bottom line is a team is going to be as good as the leadership on the team. Players have to lead the group. I am here to try and give them advice, to try and encourage them, to try and coach them, obviously. The last thing I am going to do when things are not going well for us, I am not going to be one more person to kick them in the gut.

“I think that is the most counter productive thing that can happen to a team is everybody kicking them in the gut when they are down. These players show up here every day and work as hard as they can, and they give us everything they can. They’re kids. They’re eighteen to twenty-two years old, so the last thing they need from me is kicking them in the gut when they are already down.

“Nobody appreciates that. It’s my job to lift them up, stay positive with them, keep working with them and challenge them the right way. We have to lean on our leadership too, and I think we are going to. The older guys on this team have to keep pushing this team forward and I fully expect that they will.”