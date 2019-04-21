Where Ferrell's story began

For former Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell, it wasn’t always about playing football. It was about being an inspiration to others…
Watch Ferrell’s incredible story.
After trailing by six runs through four innings on Sunday No.16 Clemson rallied to tie the game thanks to a grand slam by Justin Hawkins, but Duke’s Matt Mervis’ lead-off homer in the ninth inning (…)
With one swing of the bat Justin Hawkins brought life back into Doug Kingsmore Stadium thanks to a two-out grand slam that tied the game at eight. Clemson was trailing Duke 8-2 going into the bottom of the (…)
Duke took the lead with a solo home run in the top of the first. Clemson responded to tie the game. Logan Davidson hit a one out single. Grayson Byrd walked to advance Davidson to second. Kyle (…)
Happy Easter from Doug Kingsmore Stadium! The Tigers are looking to avoid the sweep from Duke today and turn things around. The Clemson Insider’s Katie Florio brings you the latest from the field. (…)
Highland Springs (Va.) four-star defensive end Kelvin Gilliam took an unofficial visit to Clemson for the spring game earlier this month and is already planning a return trip to Tigertown. “I really enjoyed my (…)
Dabo Swinney expects as many as 16 of his former players to either be drafted or signed as a non-drafted free agent later this week, as the 2019 NFL Draft takes place from Nashville. Of course, Clemson could (…)
Following Saturday’s game The Clemson Insider went one-on-one with Clemson pitcher Brooks Crawford. Brooks pitched well as he returned to the weekend rotation in the place of the injured Mat Clark in the (…)
The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 16 Clemson’s 5-3 loss to Duke on Saturday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. What happened? The Tigers (25-14, 11-9 ACC) struck first as Sam (…)
Monte Lee knows what it is like to be a volunteer assistant coach. He spent seven of his first eight years as an assistant coach as a volunteer. “It hits home with me,” Clemson’s head coach told The (…)