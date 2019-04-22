5-star lineman looking to visit Clemson

Clemson landed an elite offensive lineman from Ohio in the 2018 recruiting cycle when five-star Jackson Carman chose to sign with the Tigers over Ohio State.

A couple of years later, the Tigers have their eye on another five-star OL from the Buckeye State in 2021 tackle Ben Christman.

The Richfield (Ohio) Revere standout is looking to visit Clemson this summer, and offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell is planning to pay him a visit during the spring evaluation period.

“I’m interested to check them out. They are an elite program with great academics,” Christman said. “Coach Caldwell said he’ll be at my school soon.”

Christman (6-6, 300) has compiled a double-digit offer list that includes Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh and others. Christman said “it would mean a lot” if the Tigers were to offer in the future though he claims no favorites in his recruitment right now.

“I am considering all of my options right now,” he said. “I hope to make a decision around this time next year. When I make my decision I am shutting down the process and fully committed to whichever school I pick.”

Christman has been able to check out several schools recently, while some others are on his mind for potential visits this summer.

“Throughout spring I have been able to visit Ohio State, Penn State and Cincinnati,” he said. “I probably won’t be able to visit schools until June due to coaches being on the road recruiting.

“I don’t have a set schedule yet, but I hope to visit schools such as Michigan, Clemson, Michigan State, along with Ohio State and Penn State.”

Christman is considered the No. 3 offensive tackle in the class of 2021 by 247Sports. He is a five-star prospect according to the 247 Composite.