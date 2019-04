By: Will Vandervort and Bart Boatwright | 2 hours ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The York and Charlotte Clemson Clubs hosted their annual Prowl & Growl event Monday at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte. More than 400 Tiger fans showed up to meet Clemson coaches Dabo Swinney, Brad Brownell, Amanda Butler and Michaela Franklin.

Check out all the action from Monday’s Prowl & Growl in Bart Boatwright’s photo gallery.