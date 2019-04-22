Brownell comments on NCAA's decision on graduate transfers

CHARLOTTE — The NCAA Division I Council defeated a proposal last Friday that would have required schools to count financial aid for some postgraduate transfers against team limits for two years, regardless of whether the student remained enrolled after exhausting athletics eligibility.

The proposal would have applied only to student-athletes competing in football and basketball.

Clemson men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell commented Monday to The Clemson Insider on the defeated proposal and how it effects Clemson and college basketball in general.

Brownell was in Charlotte Monday night with head football coach Dabo Swinney, women’s basketball coach Amanda Butler and volleyball head coach Michaela Franklin speaking at the York and Charlotte Clemson Clubs’ annual Prowl & Growl event at the Charlotte Convention Center in Charlotte.

