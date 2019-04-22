Instant Replay: Duke 9, No. 16 Clemson 8

The Clemson Insider looks back at No. 16 Clemson’s 9-8 loss to Duke on Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

What happened?

The Blue Devils (24-16, 11-10 ACC) jumped to a quick lead in the first with a solo homer. The Tigers (25-15, 11-10 ACC) answered right back as Logan Davidson hit a one-out single and Grayson Byrd worked a walk before Kyle Wilkie hit a RBI single to tie the game at 1-1. Duke responded back in the second with three runs of their own on a RBI single and a two-run homer for a 4-1 lead. Clemson cut the score to 4-2 in the bottom of the frame as Davis Sharpe led off with a single and came around to score on a two-out RBI single by Sam Hall. The Blue Devils kept the scoring up in the third as they added a run to their lead when a throwing error allowed an unearned run. Duke appeared to break the game open in the top of the fifth with three runs to make it an 8-2 lead, but the Tigers did not quit. After the first two batters made quick outs, Byrd got things going with a solo homer. After another run came in on a bases-loaded HBP to Davis Sharpe, Justin Hawkins launched a 447-foot grand slam to tie the game at 8-8. After a couple of scoreless innings, Duke would take the 9-8 win on a solo homer in the ninth to sweep the three-game series.

Game-Changing Moment:

The game had several big momentum swings as the Blue Devils started strong and jumped to an early lead before Clemson responded with the big inning in the fifth to tie the game. After tying the game, it looked like both teams may take the lead in the seventh. Duke loaded the bases with two outs, but Carson Spiers got a flyout to leave the bases loaded. In the bottom of the inning, the Tigers had a runner on third with one out but could not get the go-ahead run in. Finally in the ninth, the Blue Devils took a lead on a solo homer but Clemson kept fighting as Wilkie had a game-tying homer robbed to start the ninth and it looked like Sharpe had hit a game-winning two-run homer but it was caught at the base of the wall.

What went right?

The Tiger offense showed some life, led by two hits from Justin Hawkins (who also had a game-high four RBI). Eight different players accounted for Clemson’s nine hits and five players drove in at least one run. Sam Weatherly was the best Tiger pitcher on the day, tossing 2.1 no-hit innings with three strikeouts.

What went wrong?

Clemson had some struggles on the mound as Jacob Hennessy allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits in 3.0 innings while Luke Sommerfeld allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits in 1.1 innings. The Tigers went to their closer in a tie game in the seventh and asked for another extended outing from Spiers, who pitched well but did give up the eventual game-winning homer. As mentioned above, the Tigers had two unearned runs following some costly errors. Offensively, Clemson continued to struggle to execute in some clutch situations as they stranded eight runners and had 12 strikeouts (eight looking) on the game.