Bresee’s dad excited about son’s opportunity to play for Clemson, Swinney

Richard Bresee could not help but get emotional as he watched his son, five-star defensive lineman Bryan Bresee, commit to Clemson during a ceremony at Damascus (Md.) High School on Tuesday afternoon.

The Clemson Insider was on hand for Bresee’s announcement and spoke with the father of the nation’s No. 1 overall recruit shortly after Bresee announced his decision.

“It’s emotional for my wife and I because we’ve been going through this for a while with Bryan now,” Richard said. “The fact that he’s relentless, and the work that he put in to get to this point, I’m just happy that it’s paid off for him. More so, I’m just so happy that it became clear for him where he felt he should continue to progress.”

It became clear to Bresee, following a few trips to Clemson — including a visit for the spring game on April 6 — that he wanted to be a Tiger.

So on Tuesday, the 6-foot-5, 290-pound prospect publicly pledged to Clemson over finalists Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Penn State.

“I think it’s just the culmination of a lot of travel, a lot of trips to the schools that were in Bryan’s top five or six,” Richard said. “After a number of visits to Clemson, I think we just felt more and more comfortable with the culture, with the coaches, the players and just the whole community. I think after we would go to Clemson and then visit some of the other schools, and we were able to make it back to Clemson, Bryan still felt more of a connection to Clemson.

“All the schools that were in Bryan’s top five or six were fantastic choices. They did a great job of recruiting Bryan. They actually went above and beyond. But I think Clemson just felt like home for Bryan.”

Clemson simply checked off all of the boxes that Bresee and his family were looking for in a school as they went through the recruiting process.

“I think what we tried to do at every visit is just see where he could feel himself being at home for the next four years – if you took football out of it, where would Bryan feel the most comfortable?” Richard said. “Where could he see himself, where would he be comfortable in relationship to home and those kind of things… At the end, it’s a grind. It’s a grind that Bryan has to be willing to commit to. So, we wanted him to feel the most comfortable, and that’s why we continued to take the visits that we did.”

Richard and his family are certainly comfortable with the fact that Bryan will spend the next three to four years under the leadership, guidance and care of Dabo Swinney and Clemson’s coaching staff.

“He’s just a great coach, a great person, a great leader,” Richard said of Swinney. “I think that everyone is excited to be around him. The coaches there speak very highly of him, seem to like him a lot. The fact that there’s 18-20 former players that have come back and now coach at Clemson speaks volumes of the type of guy that he is.

“I’ve let those guys know that we’re extremely excited that coach Swinney and his staff have given Bryan the opportunity to come there to continue to play football and get an education.”

As a junior last season, Bresee was named the 2018-19 Gatorade Maryland Football Player of the Year after recording 46 tackles, 34 tackles for a loss and 12.5 sacks, leading Damascus High School (11-1) to the Class 2A quarterfinals. Bresee helped Damascus win a state-record 53 consecutive games. He was also named to the ALL-USA Preseason Defensive Team and was a Washington Post All-Met selection as well.

Everyone knows that Bresee is an elite football player that will be a difference-maker for the Tigers on the field.

But what can the Clemson family expect him to be like off the field?

“I think what Bryan brings off the football field is that he’s just a funny guy,” Richard said. “He likes people, he’s very outgoing… He likes to get involved in activities that aren’t just football-related. So, he’ll get involved in the community… I think he’s just an outgoing guy that’s funny and has a good personality.”